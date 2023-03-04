While Class C municipal tickets can be issued for minor offenses, failure to pay those tickets can lead to major problems, including appearing on background checks, preventing drivers from renewing their licenses and jail time.
Lufkin Municipal Court is offering a second chance for those who have neglected to pay or ignored their tickets, leading to warrants being issued for their arrest, by offering an amnesty program.
“Anyone with a warrant through the court is encouraged to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start,” city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said. “Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor.”
The amnesty period, which applies to all Class C warrants issued by the Lufkin Municipal Court, runs through April 30.
“All warrant fees will be removed when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed,” Pebsworth said. “As an added incentive, anyone who pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs.”
The court also will offer assistance to those who may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.
This year, the municipal court is offering warrant amnesty by visiting the court in person, by phone or online. Contact the court at (936) 633-0315 or courtinfo@cityoflufkin.com for more information.
Lufkin Municipal Court is at 222 E. Shepherd Ave. downtown.
