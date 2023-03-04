While Class C municipal tickets can be issued for minor offenses, failure to pay those tickets can lead to major problems, including appearing on background checks, preventing drivers from renewing their licenses and jail time.

Lufkin Municipal Court is offering a second chance for those who have neglected to pay or ignored their tickets, leading to warrants being issued for their arrest, by offering an amnesty program.

