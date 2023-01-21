Obesity is one of the most common diseases in the United States, affecting more than one-third of adults and causing 300,000 deaths annually. Significant excess weight affects quality of life and overall health, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, sleep apnea and some cancers.

For chronic obesity, bariatric surgery provides long-term weight loss while reducing the risk of weight-related conditions and in some cases can eliminate them completely.

