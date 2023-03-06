These images are examples of some of the work artist Kendra Brown will display in her “Blanket Statements” exhibition opening today at the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery located on the Angelina College campus. An artist’s reception will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the ACA foyer.
Angelina College will host artist Kendra Brown’s “Blanket Statements” exhibition in a gallery scheduled to run from today through April 11 in the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery on the AC campus.
An artist’s reception will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside the ACA foyer.
Brown’s unique talents and vision will highlight the place of what would seem like a simple quilt as it exists within American life. Using various media forms — including a “combination of photography, watercolor and screen printing techniques” — Brown in an artist’s statement said it is her “aim to illuminate quilt narrative and history in pieces that combine aspects of the original quilts with my own artwork.”
Drawing inspiration from quilts passed down through her family as heirlooms, Brown notes how “Early American families considered quilts precious, existing beyond just functional blankets” and states “Looking at the history of quilts has helped me appreciate the uniqueness of the ones within my own family.
“This historical craft displayed not only a gesture of hospitality but also the efforts of the maker.”
The full artist’s statement is located below.
Both the reception and gallery are free and open to the public.
