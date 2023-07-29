Lufkin businesswoman DeCorya Amie Burrell is collaborating with other hair stylists and barbers in Angelina County to host a ‘‘Back 2 School Beauty Extravaganza.’’
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at her boutique, Blessed Eyez, 911 S. Chestnut St., Suite 401. Five stylists and five barbers will help students in preK-4 through 12th grade get ready for the new school year.
Burrell said ‘‘everybody needs help,’’ with the way the economy and life is going right now. While she has been wanting to do something similar for a long time, she said she finally found a group that was passionate about giving back to the community.
‘‘School is so expensive for single moms and single parents,’’ she said. ‘‘I though doing their hair and making the kids feel good about themselves would be something good for the community.’’
No appointments are necessary. Burrell said students just need to show up with their hair washed, dried and ready to start braiding.
She’s hoping to make the event an annual one because her goal is to help everybody feel beautiful and confident about themselves.
‘‘I know when I was young, peer pressure was everything, and everybody wanted the same hairstyle,’’ she said. ‘‘They wanted to look good and feel good about themselves.’’
She said growing up in Lufkin was fun when she was young, with less depression and less suicidal thoughts.
‘‘Now it’s a lot of shooting and kids leaving us too soon because there’s nothing for them to do and that’s all they can do is go to violence and stuff like that around the community,’’ Burrell said. ‘‘And who wants to live here with all of that going on?’’
But violence in the community is not a problem that’s unique to Lufkin — it’s going on everywhere, she said.
‘‘So if I can do something to help kids, because they really just need love, if I can do something and motivate them and be proactive in their lives and try to host events to help them feel good about themselves and feel love, then I’m gonna do it.’’
