Lufkin businesswoman DeCorya Amie Burrell is collaborating with other hair stylists and barbers in Angelina County to host a ‘‘Back 2 School Beauty Extravaganza.’’

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at her boutique, Blessed Eyez, 911 S. Chestnut St., Suite 401. Five stylists and five barbers will help students in preK-4 through 12th grade get ready for the new school year.

