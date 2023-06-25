Fundraiser

The CrimeStoppers band performs for guests Saturday during a fundraiser for Blessing Bags for N.A.C. at VFW Post 1836.

 BROCK WEST/The Lufkin Daily News

As soaring temperatures have made their annual arrival in East Texas for the summer, a local nonprofit is raising funds to purchase fans, cooling products and an outreach trailer to help community members in need.

Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties — or Blessing Bags for N.A.C. — held a fundraiser Saturday afternoon at Lufkin VFW Post 1836 to help achieve its efforts.

