As soaring temperatures have made their annual arrival in East Texas for the summer, a local nonprofit is raising funds to purchase fans, cooling products and an outreach trailer to help community members in need.
Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties — or Blessing Bags for N.A.C. — held a fundraiser Saturday afternoon at Lufkin VFW Post 1836 to help achieve its efforts.
The event featured an auction and music from the CrimeStoppers Band, while stalls were set up at Lufkin Farmers Market/Bryan Farm & Nursery for shoppers to browse. Hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue plates and baked goods raised money for the cause while keeping hungry guests fed.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will help organizers buy fans and cooling products for homeless individuals, veterans and “anyone who is in need,” said Stephanie Hess, director and founder of Blessing Bags for N.A.C.
The fans are personal fans, including those that are rechargeable or battery-operated, so anyone can use them regardless of their situation. The organization has an Amazon wish list where the cooling products and hygiene items it needs are listed, and those wanting to help can visit tinyurl.com/5ys4mvnb to purchase items directly from the site.
The raffle drawing has been moved to Saturday, July 1, to give more members of the community a chance to participate. Those interested are invited to visit the VFW that morning starting at 9 a.m. to purchase a ticket for the 11 a.m. drawing for a chance a to win some “big prizes worth almost $800,” Hess said.
Those prizes include a fishing trip to Crystal Beach, a two-night stay in Galveston and gun classes valued at $500, Hess said. The drawing will take place live on the Facebook pages for Blessing Bags for N.A.C. and Lufkin Farmers Market/Bryan Farm & Nursery.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff, and we just didn’t have the foot traffic that we though we would have today,” she said.
While event turnout was less than expected, organizers were buoyed by a blessing the nonprofit received the day before.
“We did get a $2,500 grant from St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School,” Hess said. “We got that, and I just got a letter yesterday saying we got it.”
Cindy Spohn of Sparrow’s Sew and Sow was manning a booth at the market during the event. Sew and Sow sells clothing and plant arrangements, but Spohn was more excited about her "kids-only potting station.”
“The kids get to come and plant a plant, and they get to decorate,” she said. “We always change up the theme every week and then they take it home and grow it.”
Sparrow’s is able to keep the kids’ station free through other sales.
“We use whatever we sell of our Sew and Sow to help keep this free,” Spohn said. “That way we can take it other places. We’ll take it to schools, to fundraisers and outreach events. Anything we can take it to, we do. I love what I do because I do it for the kids.”
On Monday, Hess will post a complete list of raffle items for the community on the Blessing Bags for N.A.C. Facebook page “and that way they’ll know what we have to get excited.”
