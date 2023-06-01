NACOGDOCHES — New twists to the 33rd Texas Blueberry Festival June 10 include a Ford Bronco Raptor simulator plus a miniature train and even more inflatables at Festival Park.
“We will still have our water park, but we have some other (inflatables),” festival chair Grace Handler told Chamber of Commerce members during its Thursday networking breakfast.
Offered by presenting sponsor Tipton Ford, the Bronco simulator will give festival-goers a realistic depiction of off-road racing.
“It’s free to ride,” said Tipton Ford president Neal Slaten. “You’ll just have to wait in line probably. We’re going to have some big fans out there, and our guys from SORAC, or Sasquatch Off-Road Adventure Club.”
The miniature train seats both adults and children, Handler said.
“It’s very cute. It really looks like a train,” Handler said.
A wood carver, petting zoo, pony rides, car show, obstacle course and washer tournament also are slated for the Festival Park portion of the festival.
In downtown, returning favorites include the Kiwanis Blueberry Pancake Breakfast at 8 a.m., Blueberry Soda and Sweet Shoppe inside Regions Bank, blueberry sales and about 200 vendors.
Registration for the True Blue Pet Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Mound and Main streets, with the procession beginning at noon.
The schedule for the Plaza Principal Stage is: 8 a.m. Rhythm Rocker Cloggers; 9 a.m. Emily Atchison; 10 a.m. Never Brothers; 11 a.m. Summit; noon Silosoul; 1 p.m. Cole Stephens; 2 p.m. Logan Tucker and 3 p.m. Brandon Tyler.
The schedule for the Tipton Ford stage on the Main Street side of the Bright Visitor Center will be posted online at tbf.nacogdoches.org.
Introductory pickleball sessions are returning to the festival this year but are moving to Banita Creek Park, within walking distance of downtown at 439 Pearl St. The courts are adjacent to the Farmer’s Market, which will be holding the Blueberry Wine Down event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 107 Pearl St.
Since mid-June temperatures typically break into the 90s, the festival will offer four outdoor cooling stations. The city’s Historic Sites Department will offer water and indoor crafts at the Durst-Taylor House Barn, 302 North St.
Handler, who is in her ninth year of chairing the festival, said it would not be possible without its many sponsors and volunteers.
“They start checking in vendors at 5 p.m.,” she said. “Anybody who has done events knows what kind of time it takes.
