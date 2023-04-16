NACOGDOCHES — It may be two months until the Texas Blueberry Festival, but organizers have been working on the 33rd annual event since last summer.
Planning for the next year begins about a week after festival, held the second Saturday every June.
“We go over what worked, what didn’t work, what can we make better,” festival chairwoman Grace Handler told the Chamber of Commerce during a festival planning update Tuesday.
Last year, pools of ice were added to help cool down and hydrate four-legged attendees. Coordinators this year are looking at adding another cool zone station with shade, fans, misters and bottled water.
“This year, we are looking to add more children’s attractions,” she said.
Still needed are volunteers for an assortment of tasks, including marking streets with chalk Friday night or setting up early Saturday morning.
“You get great parking at 4:30 in the morning,” says volunteer Mary Mocniak.
The 2023 festival will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Approximately 107 vendors and 24 food vendors have registered. Deadline for vendor signup is May 4.
Returning favorites include the Kiwanis pancake breakfast, pet parade, car show, Cooking Up the Blues demonstrations, Running of the Blueberries, pie-eating contest, blueberry cupcake battle, washer tournament and 42 tournament.
“If you haven’t been to these events, I urge you to go,” Handler said. “Especially the pie-eating contest. Some of those people get a little messy.”
Pickleball sessions for beginners is returning this year, moving from the city recreation center on North Street to Banita Creek Park, which is within walking distance of downtown.
“We’ll be sending folks down to Banita Creek just to introduce people to it,” says frequent player Joe Aguilar.
“If you’ve never played I encourage you to come out anytime, especially during Blueberry.”
Water and comfortable shoes are recommended; pickleballs or paddles are not required.
“We hand them a paddle and everyone is there to help them out and teach them,” he said.
Local businesses planning to offer blueberry-themed products or events in June are encouraged to contact the Nacogdoches County Chamber, which is planning to promote all things blueberry, at (936) 569-5533.
For more information on the Texas Blueberry Festival, visit tbf.nacogdoches.org.
Nicole Bradford’s email is nicole.bradford@dailysentinel.com.
