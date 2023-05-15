NACOGDOCHES — Featured bluegrass acts have been announced for this year’s Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park scheduled for June 9.

The 6 p.m. concert on the eve of the Texas Blueberry Festival will feature Georgia-based band The Little Roy and Lizzy Show. The band includes Elizabeth “Lizzy” Long, one of the youngest fiddlers to be inducted into America’s Old Time Fiddler’s Country Hall of Fame, and Little Roy Lewis, the youngest member of the famed Lewis Family of gospel and bluegrass musicians.

