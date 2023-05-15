NACOGDOCHES — Featured bluegrass acts have been announced for this year’s Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park scheduled for June 9.
The 6 p.m. concert on the eve of the Texas Blueberry Festival will feature Georgia-based band The Little Roy and Lizzy Show. The band includes Elizabeth “Lizzy” Long, one of the youngest fiddlers to be inducted into America’s Old Time Fiddler’s Country Hall of Fame, and Little Roy Lewis, the youngest member of the famed Lewis Family of gospel and bluegrass musicians.
The band last performed here at the 2022 Bluegrass concert.
“Having Little Roy and Lizzy return to Nacogdoches is a dream come true for us,” event co-organizer Scott Waller said. “These two are legends in their own right, and they are absolutely amazing on stage together.”
Making their fifth appearance at the concert are The Purple Hulls, twin sisters Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark, who returned to East Texas from Nashville in 2012.
The concert also features North Louisiana band the Blake Brothers, comprised of Tim and Bruce Blake with Britt Green on mandolin and vocals and Nancy Blake on bass. They played the inaugural Blueberry Bluegrass Concert and have performed extensively around the Ark-La-Tex region.
Also performing are the Gent Mountain Grassburrs, a group made up of young brothers from Jacksonville.
The concert is free and takes place at Festival Park, 507 S. Pecan St., the evening before the June 10 Texas Blueberry Festival.
The concert will feature food trucks and vendors. Organizers encourage guests to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not allowed, but pets on a leash are welcome.
The annual festival will include two stages of entertainment and approximately 200 booths. A list of vendors and a festival day entertainment schedule is expected to be posted in the coming weeks at tbf.nacogdoches.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.