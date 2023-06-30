As a part of an unmerited and ignorance-based war on “woke,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other MAGA-minded politicians have launched a literary censorship attack aimed at time-honored books. Among them are classic African American books. This ban is to prevent cultural learning and knowledge of the history that is emersed within the pages. In a throw back to McCarthyism, those elected by the people have taken it upon themselves to be the intellectual police waging a war on truth and creativity, in an attempt to prevent what has been labeled “woke ideology” from being taught in the classroom. Anything that speaks to slavery, Jim Crow, atrocities on Native Americans and any culturally inclusive literature has been censored and banned from being taught as a means of preventing mislabeled CRT. The most ludicrous persons spouting this uneducated foolishness includes those who are persons of color, who would rather sell out their heritage than to be on the wrong side of the MAGA anti-diversity agenda.

In Texas, 801 books have been either banned or investigated as being harmful to the minds of young people. In Florida there are more than 350. Many of the books that were important for the fabric of our lives have been labeled harmful for the psyche of youth. Yet these politicians and their minions have reduced the literature of Toni Morrison, Zora Neal Hurston, Alice Walker and others to dissection based on an agenda that looks for divisive references to race and sexual orientation as means of vilifying the authors and their texts. Poets who have a longstanding American freedom of speech have been censored because of contrived misconception of their words. The great words of authors who have shaped the literary landscape of many of our lives are being stifled by those afraid to discuss the contents and who would rather hate than learn.