As a part of an unmerited and ignorance-based war on “woke,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other MAGA-minded politicians have launched a literary censorship attack aimed at time-honored books. Among them are classic African American books. This ban is to prevent cultural learning and knowledge of the history that is emersed within the pages. In a throw back to McCarthyism, those elected by the people have taken it upon themselves to be the intellectual police waging a war on truth and creativity, in an attempt to prevent what has been labeled “woke ideology” from being taught in the classroom. Anything that speaks to slavery, Jim Crow, atrocities on Native Americans and any culturally inclusive literature has been censored and banned from being taught as a means of preventing mislabeled CRT. The most ludicrous persons spouting this uneducated foolishness includes those who are persons of color, who would rather sell out their heritage than to be on the wrong side of the MAGA anti-diversity agenda.
In Texas, 801 books have been either banned or investigated as being harmful to the minds of young people. In Florida there are more than 350. Many of the books that were important for the fabric of our lives have been labeled harmful for the psyche of youth. Yet these politicians and their minions have reduced the literature of Toni Morrison, Zora Neal Hurston, Alice Walker and others to dissection based on an agenda that looks for divisive references to race and sexual orientation as means of vilifying the authors and their texts. Poets who have a longstanding American freedom of speech have been censored because of contrived misconception of their words. The great words of authors who have shaped the literary landscape of many of our lives are being stifled by those afraid to discuss the contents and who would rather hate than learn.
Reading has always been a means of seeing the world from a different vantage point than our reality. Reading and stories are foundational for children as they learn early to respect differences and to know who they are. Growing up reading was my happy place, as I read the work of Maya Angelou and Judy Blume, classics like ‘‘Animal Farm,’’ as well as the blessing of a strong biblical background. I saw myself in the lives of the main characters, and made sense of the struggles of leadership. Books prepared us for standardized tests for college entrance, and helped win home versions of ‘‘Jeopardy!’’ The Reading Rainbow opened the minds of many children who were not from literary homes allowing them to be exposed to the joy of reading. This educational vehicle would be boycotted today because it’s symbol (it means open for everyone) and would be vilified as part of a politically charged left campaign to shape the minds of the children. Bookmobiles, too, would be not only accosted as spreaders of woke, but as a means of weaponized politics. These mobile libraries were instrumental in bringing literacy to communities where there were no libraries because the government understood how important it was to read and be enlightened by the culture that your life exists in ... and to know the truth about ones history!
The full truth of this war against “woke” ideology is really just a dog whistle for racist ideology to be the standard for the country. Anything that does not fit the stereotype of mainstream must be diluted to perpetuate a false strength! It is imperative that those who know better not sit back and allow this mendacity to continue. The reality is ... and those who perpetuate this thinking know it ... if those persons of color and those who understand the inhumane, racially charged undergirding of this agenda will join in solidarity, our collective voice is much louder and holds more power. We must rise up and decide that the scholarship and literary heritage of African American,Native American and others of mixed and multicultural backgrounds are too valuable to be ‘‘antiwoked.” We must wake up to this attack on cultural heritage and fight in new ways. Organizations, sororities, fraternities and houses of worship must exercise our freedom of speech and the freedom to assemble while staying alert to the strategy to merge church and state for the purposes of obliterating all the rights that so many have worked and yes, died for. Those concerned about how content effects their children should pause these schedules that ignore children and determine to spend time talking to them. Who knows you may learn something in the interim.
As we approach the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington this summer, we must know that the mind is the battleground in this time in history. Human rights is the fight of our lives! To fail to recognize the symptoms will render us reactive instead of responsive and prepared. We must declare that history and heritage are not for sale, and that they will not be auctioned for votes shrouded as Christian values. Half the story was and is always a lie! Faith exploitation is unacceptable! We may not agree on the value of all book but we must agree that that freedom to write and express oneself is quintessentially American and is invaluable, No one has the right to take that right away particularly as a means of waging a misnamed and disrespectful war on speech and the creativity of those who are authors, composers, artists and creatives. We are a better nation because of their contributions, their words and stories that press us to see each other and to respect our uniqueness. This is a unhealthy politically polarizing battle, and we must fight for the minds of all Americans! Reading is and continues to be fundamental!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.