There is a misnomer that has somehow been conveyed to the political landscape and been misinterpreted by far too many who consider winning elections more important than integrity. Here’s the newsflash: While we may have similar racial heritage, and our issues with racism as a systemic issue in America are typically shared, the African American, Black, populous of this country is not monolithic! We are from different socio-economic backgrounds, different faith traditions, different educational levels, and our lens of looking at life is not the same unilaterally. Why is this important in this moment in time? Because the Senate race in Georgia was a litmus test that went terribly wrong for the GOP because they erroneously perceived that persons of color would cross over exponentially to support a stereotype that they created based on misinformation. While many watched Herschel Walker as a football player and may have even been fans, they were not enamored enough to ignore his incompetency, his illiteracy and his inability to comprehend the political landscape. Those who think they can, without mental and historical investment, tap into the mindset of an entire race of people fail to realize is that color will never supersede competency and character. The truth is that most African Americans are not far left, but they are not far right either. It is imperative that those on either side of the political terrain learn a valuable lesson. If you want to win over this community, try listening and investing. Whether in government, in organizations or in faith-based institutions, authentic understanding translates into support.
Polarization is the real enemy of the state, and those who sit in rooms of misinformation and emerge with fake strategies and fake solutions will always find themselves on the losing end. Representation is never random nor can it be reduced to ratchetness. Quality Matters!
What I hope that Georgia taught the African American community is that our votes do count, and that we must continue to mobilize and be present not only on election years, but consistently. The decisions on the direction of the legislation happen in what most of us consider “down time,’’ and we end up trying to sit at the table when the planning meal is finished, and dessert is being served. It is far past time for this community of diverse persons to determine our common goals, and compel those running for offices, and sitting in positions of authority to meet the needs of this constituency, not by presumption, but via policies.
There is no perfect candidate, as all are human and flawed. But the candidacy of Hershel Walker was an insult to the intelligence of African Americans. He fit the stereotype that many of us seek to obliterate because it does not represent who we are as a people individually or collectively. We are not the sum-total of every “hood”-oriented movie, reality television show, or social media reel, though those are depictions of a subset of our community. We are not all college graduated, multi-degreed persons with high five-, six- and yes seven-figure incomes, but there are many African American who are in this classification. We are also hard working, service giving, mid- to low-income persons who want the best for their community and their children, and at every level we are fighters. We have learned and are constantly learning to fight for justice side by side, and we will not let backroom suit wearing, unaware, disregarding pundits create scenarios and just expect us to be ignorant to the games being played. We know our worth and we will no longer wait on the delayed report spun by those who smile in our faces, no matter the political affiliation, but disrespect us. We will be in the room for the hors d’oeuvre and for each course of the vision and planning meal and our voices will be heard, or you will continue to lose. We too, are America!
...Tomorrow, Today
I’ll be at the table
When company comes.
Nobody’ll dare
Say to me,
“Eat in the kitchen,”
Then.
Besides,
They’ll see how beautiful I am
And be ashamed—
I, too, am America.
Except from the poen “I, too, sing America”
By Langston Hughes (He would concur with my edit)
