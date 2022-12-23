There is a misnomer that has somehow been conveyed to the political landscape and been misinterpreted by far too many who consider winning elections more important than integrity. Here’s the newsflash: While we may have similar racial heritage, and our issues with racism as a systemic issue in America are typically shared, the African American, Black, populous of this country is not monolithic! We are from different socio-economic backgrounds, different faith traditions, different educational levels, and our lens of looking at life is not the same unilaterally. Why is this important in this moment in time? Because the Senate race in Georgia was a litmus test that went terribly wrong for the GOP because they erroneously perceived that persons of color would cross over exponentially to support a stereotype that they created based on misinformation. While many watched Herschel Walker as a football player and may have even been fans, they were not enamored enough to ignore his incompetency, his illiteracy and his inability to comprehend the political landscape. Those who think they can, without mental and historical investment, tap into the mindset of an entire race of people fail to realize is that color will never supersede competency and character. The truth is that most African Americans are not far left, but they are not far right either. It is imperative that those on either side of the political terrain learn a valuable lesson. If you want to win over this community, try listening and investing. Whether in government, in organizations or in faith-based institutions, authentic understanding translates into support.

Polarization is the real enemy of the state, and those who sit in rooms of misinformation and emerge with fake strategies and fake solutions will always find themselves on the losing end. Representation is never random nor can it be reduced to ratchetness. Quality Matters!