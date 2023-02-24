In the wake of the diminished urgency of the pandemic, a swell of persons, mostly younger, chose to leave their places of employment in droves. This happening was labeled The Great Resignation. There have been other Greats ... The Great Awakening, The Great Depression, and for African Americans that moved from the South to the North post slavery and during Jim Crow, The Great Migration. Each “great,” reflected a movement, a catastrophic event or a seminal change. Yet there is a “Great” that has been brewing for years, that has finally shown its true colors, pun intended. There is a growing call and politically charged effort for The Great Dilution, the diluting of American history to pacify those who have an entitled agenda, and for whom truth is so uncomfortable that must be watered down to be palatable.

This quest for dilution seeks to create or maintain an allusion of unity, erroneously believing that ignoring heritage, differences and past sins is the key to unification. It believes that learning the past and the results of its painful actions somehow creates a hurt for the entitled that should not be “inflicted” because its knowledge and awareness is too much to bear. Never once do these proponents of dilution consider what not acknowledging the truth does to those who bear the layered effects of the trauma of the past. The ghosts of Jim Crow yet live, and there are many still alive who participated and many who were victims. There is profound lack of remorse inherent in the dilution of the past, and the familiar “get over it” mantra is insulting and dismissive.

Recommended for you