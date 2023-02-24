In the wake of the diminished urgency of the pandemic, a swell of persons, mostly younger, chose to leave their places of employment in droves. This happening was labeled The Great Resignation. There have been other Greats ... The Great Awakening, The Great Depression, and for African Americans that moved from the South to the North post slavery and during Jim Crow, The Great Migration. Each “great,” reflected a movement, a catastrophic event or a seminal change. Yet there is a “Great” that has been brewing for years, that has finally shown its true colors, pun intended. There is a growing call and politically charged effort for The Great Dilution, the diluting of American history to pacify those who have an entitled agenda, and for whom truth is so uncomfortable that must be watered down to be palatable.
This quest for dilution seeks to create or maintain an allusion of unity, erroneously believing that ignoring heritage, differences and past sins is the key to unification. It believes that learning the past and the results of its painful actions somehow creates a hurt for the entitled that should not be “inflicted” because its knowledge and awareness is too much to bear. Never once do these proponents of dilution consider what not acknowledging the truth does to those who bear the layered effects of the trauma of the past. The ghosts of Jim Crow yet live, and there are many still alive who participated and many who were victims. There is profound lack of remorse inherent in the dilution of the past, and the familiar “get over it” mantra is insulting and dismissive.
The great push back to the misunderstood concept of critical race theory is need to shield children of the majority demographic in America from feeling the hurt of guilt for that which they did not do. Many express concern with keeping truth hidden because as Jack Nicholson so succinctly stated in the film ‘‘A Few Good Men,’’ “you can’t handle the truth.” The past must not be reduced to an edited footnote because it makes the descendants of those who contributed to its pain uncomfortable. Are those who are the financial, social and political beneficiaries of the institution of slavery, Jim Crow and the multiple residual effects of this diabolical brand of human dismissal responsible for the actions of their ancestors? No! But all beneficiaries must acknowledge and the reconcile the debt, and not just bask in the fruits of their profitable inheritance unencumbered. Dr. King’s message of the check returned marked insufficient funds is still awaiting restitution.
No one at least not yet denies that slavery and Jim Crow existed. Yet the fear of facing what these institutional oppressions have done to African American ancestors, and the subsequent generational effects, has caused those who do not want to deal with truth to construct a counter movement. It is a fabricated dilution of history, and vilified present, where concepts have been twisted, and the very thing that has been the basis of racism is being used to “flip the script”! Here’s the warning ...
Do not be bamboozled by those who use the word “woke” which means alert and aware, to mean something sinister.
Do not be fooled by those who say that knowledge as opposed to burying the past is what keeps us divided.
Do not have sympathy for those who were fine with the pain of other who were inflicted by years of hate and racist rhetoric, who now say they feel offended and hurt by the sheet being pulled back on the practices that compounded racism.
Do not be deceived by those who would rather lie about the past than to acknowledge it.
The Great Dilution is well funded, politically galvanized and will, despite continued arguments to the contrary, become the mindset of many and will infiltrate institutional education in many states. But be assured, this whitewash of history will serve as a catalyst to divide us further, making the United States of America a true misnomer. Many of us will not speak up, mostly because we far too often think we have no recourse. Yet the truth is, as we come to the end of BHM 2023, we must remember the resolve of the ancestors, and realize that we have more options than ever. While the schools may be limited, our churches are not. While curriculums may delete and censor, the kitchen table, the living room, and our family gatherings have always been a pop-up schoolroom. Though we will fight it, The Great Dilution may become the way of the institutions ... but we have been here before ... so we will counter and teach truth, remember the plight of ancestors, tell our story, and lift the great achievements and accomplishment of those in our heritage, who despite the odds against them, made significant differences. We will not allow our history, which is far too concentrated to ever be fully diluted, to be the casualty of entitled agendas ... for if in our hearts we still believe ... we shall overcome this too!
