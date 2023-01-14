Cadence Bank has announced the addition of Malcolm Deason as Lufkin market president and the promotion of William Price to Lufkin first vice president.
Deason will work in tandem with Joe Rich, who will assume the position of community bank president in Lufkin and who has been with Cadence Bank and its predecessors since 2005. Together with their experienced teams, they will support the financial needs of Cadence customers in Angelina County.
“Malcolm, Joe and William are experienced bankers, who are ideal for these new roles,” said James “Chris” Ogelsbee, Cadence Bank deputy regional president.
“Their banking expertise, strong knowledge of the area and insight into what customers value in a banking relationship will be advantageous as we continue to build on strategies to drive growth across our market.”
Deason, a seasoned banker of 24 years, will be overseeing bank operations in the Lufkin market, collaborating with the community banking teams on the best ways to enhance the company’s local consumer and commercial lending efforts.
Deason received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Prairie View A&M University and his Master of Business Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University. He also completed the Graduate School of Banking program at Louisiana State University.
He is a community leader who has served on numerous nonprofit boards during his professional career. Currently he serves on the boards of Angelina College, the Angelina County & Cities Health District Endowment and St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital Lufkin.
Price is a respected banker intent on building strong relationships with his team, clients and community leaders that inspire trust and confidence. In his new role, Price will help grow the bank’s business portfolio, providing a variety of banking and financial solutions to small and midsize businesses.
Price received his bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. He currently serves on the board of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity-Lufkin and Angelina/Beautiful Clean.
