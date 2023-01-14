Cadence Bank has announced the addition of Malcolm Deason as Lufkin market president and the promotion of William Price to Lufkin first vice president.

Deason will work in tandem with Joe Rich, who will assume the position of community bank president in Lufkin and who has been with Cadence Bank and its predecessors since 2005. Together with their experienced teams, they will support the financial needs of Cadence customers in Angelina County.

Recommended for you