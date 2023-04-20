featured Capital murder charge for mom stems from infant son's death; father also charged By JOSH EDWARDS/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel Apr 20, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 MOSES +1 ROGERS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches woman charged with capital murder in the death of her infant son in 2022 remained jailed Tuesday afternoon while the boy’s father was being held on a lesser felony charge.Hannah Ruth Moses, 33, was arrested Friday after being indicted by a Nacogdoches County grand jury for capital murder of a child, according to court records.Her bail was set at $1.5 million.The boy’s father, Thomas Cody Rogers, 33, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.Bail was set at $500,000, and an additional $4,000 was tacked on after he was charged with resisting arrest as police were serving the indictment.Moses is accused of “shaking and or striking” their 1-year-old in May 2022, according to the indictment against her.Rogers is accused of “failing to provide medical care” for the baby.The indictments were both issued in the 145th District Court and filed March 17.Their infant died June 21, 2022, according to his obituary.Capital murder of a child is punishable by death under Texas law.If found guilty, Moses faces a minimum of life in prison.Injury to a child is a Class 1 felony, punishable by five years to life in prison.If convicted, Rogers could face stiffer sentencing because he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2015.It was unclear from court records Monday whether Moses or Rogers have an attorney.The capital murder case against Moses is the first in Nacogdoches County since 2021.Jared Gaytan-Delgado was charged with capital murder during the commission of a terroristic threat in the death of 72-year-old Carole Favro at her home in the 2400 block of East Starr Avenue.Gaytan-Delgado was arrested at the property July 25, 2021, the same day Favro was killed. He was initially charged with murder, a first-degree felony.The capital murder charge was added in October 2021.He has been held in the Nacogdoches County jail since his arrest in lieu of $2 million bail. Josh Edwards’ email is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Security And Public Safety Police Medicine Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHPD reveals details of robbery involving naked suspectLufkin man flown to Tyler hospital, three others taken to local hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 103 westPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report seven arrestsLufkin man flown to Tyler, wife taken to local hospital both recovering after Highway 103 wreck; Crockett man cited in accidentSchool board candidates have similar views on major issuesQueen at last: Lufkin teen wanted title for 14 yearsLufkin Daily News wins 19 awards at Texas Managing Editors contestReynolds sentenced to 33 years; child victim avoids having to testify about attacksTrial begins for man charged with repeated sexual assault of a childSelman discusses jail expansion, crisis intervention efforts in overview of department during First Friday luncheon Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
