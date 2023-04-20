NACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches woman charged with capital murder in the death of her infant son in 2022 remained jailed Tuesday afternoon while the boy’s father was being held on a lesser felony charge.

Hannah Ruth Moses, 33, was arrested Friday after being indicted by a Nacogdoches County grand jury for capital murder of a child, according to court records.

