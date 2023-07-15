Lufkin resident Susan Brothers attended the Texas Department of Transportation’s CarFit event Friday morning to make sure her car was in good working order.
CarFit is an educational program for mature drivers that provides a quick, comprehensive review of how comfortable drivers are behind the wheel of their vehicles.
Some of the topics covered by the review included steering wheel positions, tilt and placement, safe positioning of mirrors, head restraints, line of sight and other vehicle features drivers might not be aware of, according to Rhonda Oaks, public information officer.
She said about a dozen vehicles participated in the review, which took 20-30 minutes per vehicle.
“TxDOT was glad to host the CarFit event here in Lufkin, probably the first of its kind here in East Texas,” Oaks said. “This program is geared to senior drivers and helps train them for a great fit in their own vehicles by reviewing with them the 12 key safety areas to help them make better choices and help them drive better and safer in their own vehicle.”
Brothers said the review covered a lot of ‘‘very good information.’’ She said she learned about extending her steering wheel, which she didn’t know she could do, and how to properly adjust her mirrors to eliminate blindspots.
The Mature Driver Program/CarFit is a partnership between TxDOT, the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and Statewide Initiatives/Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service that works to educate senior drivers and improve safety and the driving experience for seniors.
According to CarFit, driving is more difficult today because of increased traffic congestion, longer commute distances, new technology and faster speeds. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that by 2030, there will be an estimated 58.9 million people age 65 and older.
“This is a free service that we will continue to offer,’’ Oaks said. ‘‘A trained technician will check the vehicle fit and point out safety options they may be unaware of. For more information or to set an appointment, call Melissa McKnight at (936) 633-4303.”
