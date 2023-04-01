April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA of the Pines is raising awareness of the need for more dedicated members of the community to step up and become CASA volunteers and help end child abuse and neglect through supporting children and their families.

CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for children in foster care and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.

