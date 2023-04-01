April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA of the Pines is raising awareness of the need for more dedicated members of the community to step up and become CASA volunteers and help end child abuse and neglect through supporting children and their families.
CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for children in foster care and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.
“Our volunteers’ first priority is to keep families together whenever safe and possible,” said Natalie Thornton, executive director of CASA of the Pines. “Foster care is only a temporary solution to the problems at hand. We need to create longterm support networks that work to care for families, make reunification a possibility and help break the cycle for the next generation.”
CASA volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group to advocate for their best interest in court, in school and in other settings. They get to know the child and everyone involved in their life, such as their parents and other family members, foster parents, therapists, caseworkers and teachers, in order to develop a realistic picture of the child’s unique situation.
CASA volunteers engage those important to the child and family in order to build a network of support around them so the family has access to support and resources after the case ends. They make recommendations to the judge overseeing the child’s case with the goal of ensuring the child is safe and the family has the resources, support and healthy relationships needed to heal.
Locally, CASA of the Pines in 2022 served 345 children in the foster care system in Angelina, Houston and Polk counties.
This April, consider stepping up to make a difference by becoming a CASA volunteer. Training sessions are ongoing and available to work around your lifestyle and schedule.
“There is always a need for more CASA volunteers,” Thornton said. “By becoming a volunteer, you can take your efforts beyond just awareness and do your part to help support children and families in crisis right here in our community.”
When reunification is not a possibility for the children they serve, CASA volunteers work to find others who can provide a positive, healthy and loving environment. These can include relatives, friends or other adults who are important in the child’s life — keeping a child connected to their home community.
“We at CASA of the Pines always hope for the day when CASA, foster care and a national month dedicated to child abuse prevention are no longer needed because all children are growing up safe, secure and supported with their families,” Thornton said. “Until then, we will continue to seek more members of the community to join our growing movement so that we can provide a CASA volunteer for every child who needs one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.