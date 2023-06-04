The Cherokee Civic Theatre recently hosted its annual membership dinner, recognizing both outgoing and incoming board members, 50th season show directors and announcing the lineup of shows and events for the upcoming 51st season.
Titled ‘‘A Season of Laughs,’’ the 51st season event lineup includes:
■ Aug. 12: Spirit and Understanding concert
■ Aug. 26: ‘‘Murder at the Malt Shop’’ by Cheri L. Maxson — Sip and See
■ Oct. 21, 22, 28, 29: ‘‘Fear Factory’’ by Pat Cook — main stage production
■ Dec. 8, 9, 10: ‘‘Rented Christmas’’ by Norman C. Ahern Jr. and Yvonne Ahern — main stage production
■ Dec. 15: Jolly Good Time Christmas Concert
■ Feb. 10: ‘‘Check, Please!’’ 2 by Johnathan Rand — Sip & See
■ March 1, 2, 3: ‘‘Anne of Green Gables’’ adapted by Jody Johnson Davidson — main stage production
■ May 4, 5, 10, 11: ‘‘Suite Surrender’’ by Michael McKeever — main stage production
All main stage shows are included with membership.
Directors of the shows presented during the 50th season were each given a commemorative plaque. These included Bill Sherman, for "Nunsense"; Josie Fox, for "Everyone’s Christmas Story" and "Steel Magnolias"; and Sheilah O’Heaney for "Check Please!" and "Barefoot in the Park."
After conducting a brief business meeting, President Amy McCalister handed over the proceedings to newly elected president Josie Fox.
Board members nominated for election or reelection and new directors were approved. These included:
Josie Fox, president; Rachael Loden, executive vice president; Judy Faye Garner, treasurer; LaRetta Britton, vice president of house; Diki Parker, vice president of membership; Tony Williams, vice president of tickets; and directors Jessica House, Debra Petri and Deborah Kai
Fox recognized outgoing board members Meg Kovacs, Amy McCalister and Jerry Parker.
Fox said Carmella Hawkins, of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance in Jacksonville, will underwrite two of the plays during the upcoming season and Steven Norton, of STS Electronics Recycling, has donated two laptops to the theater.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is at 157 W. Fifth St. in Rusk.
