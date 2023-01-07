Employees of the Christian Information & Services Center are absolutely blown away after receiving $8,065 in donations as a result of the White Envelope Fundraiser.

In late November, those who picked up a copy of The Lufkin Daily News were presented with a white envelope, as well as a note encouraging community members to donate to CISC, as the organization utilizes the money to feed Angelina County citizens in need of food through various programs.

Kayley Fraze’s email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.