Employees of the Christian Information & Services Center are absolutely blown away after receiving $8,065 in donations as a result of the White Envelope Fundraiser.
In late November, those who picked up a copy of The Lufkin Daily News were presented with a white envelope, as well as a note encouraging community members to donate to CISC, as the organization utilizes the money to feed Angelina County citizens in need of food through various programs.
This year’s contributions to the White Envelope Fundraiser surpassed all previous ones, executive director Yulonda Richard said.
“It feels absolutely amazing because ever since we’ve been doing it, we were just happy to be getting $5,000,” she said. “Now we have over $8,000 just from envelopes — it’s amazing.”
Richard knows people are still recovering from pandemic and job shortages, so she’s grateful the community showed up in such a big way.
“It feels like we’re doing something right,” she said. “It feels like people have generous hearts because they’re going through something, and they realize their fellow men are going through something, as well, and a little bit goes a long way.”
The donations made will go toward CISC’s Helping Hands program, in which they deliver food to those in need who cannot leave their homes, as well as their Backpack Buddies program, in which backpacks filled with food are delivered to students in need, Richard said.
The Backpack Buddies program serves close to 325-400 students on a weekly basis each year, Richard said.
“These two programs are very important,” she said.
Richard can’t say thank you enough to those who donated, she said.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart that you were so kind and giving to CISC to help people that you don’t even know,” she said. “With the price of food going up, it is so important that this community comes together, as they always do. Whenever there’s a need, Angelina County always comes through.”
