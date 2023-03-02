Genasys

The city of Lufkin is moving to a new emergency alert system this month and is asking all residents to sign up to ensure timely notifications.

For more than a decade, the city has used Everbridge to send alerts but will move this month to a new system called Genasys. The system will be used much like Everbridge — to alert citizens of informational and emergency happenings via phone, email and text message, according to communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

