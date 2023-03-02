The city of Lufkin is moving to a new emergency alert system this month and is asking all residents to sign up to ensure timely notifications.
For more than a decade, the city has used Everbridge to send alerts but will move this month to a new system called Genasys. The system will be used much like Everbridge — to alert citizens of informational and emergency happenings via phone, email and text message, according to communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
“Much like Everbridge, Genasys allows users to opt-in to the types of alerts they would like to receive as well as their preferred contact method,” Pebsworth said. “What users experience in the citizen portal is about the same as Everbridge, but the city side of Genasys is more user-friendly and intuitive. This will make it quicker for city officials to get alerts out during times when seconds truly count.”
In the past, the city has used its emergency alert system to communicate issues with water, weather, traffic and even police incidents.
“Everbridge was invaluable to us during (Winter Storm Uri in) 2021,” Pebsworth said. “We believe this new system will be even more effective in communicating with citizens in emergency situations.”
Though Everbridge contacts are expected to transfer into Genasys, city officials recommend registering to ensure alerts are received properly.
“Citizens may find that their information didn’t transfer or that it is outdated,” Pebsworth said. “That is why we recommend they register now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.