Boil water notice

The city of Zavalla has issued another boil water notice for residents, the second in less than a month.

“Due to loss of distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Zavalla Public Water System 0030030 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption,” the city’s notice reads. “Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.”

