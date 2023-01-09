The city of Zavalla has issued another boil water notice for residents, the second in less than a month.
“Due to loss of distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Zavalla Public Water System 0030030 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption,” the city’s notice reads. “Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.”
The notice was a result of a decision made by the city to only rely upon one well, instead of two, to provide water over the weekend, city secretary Waunesa Herrington said. This resulted in different areas through town experiencing low water pressure or losing water, she said.
The city began seeing water pressure return once both wells were operational.
The city is relying on a contract laborer working with Earl Norrod, who has a license to operate the GUI well, to keep the city’s water systems going. Previous staff resigned from the city before Christmas.
The city council is meeting tonight to deliberate hiring a public works director, Herrington said. There are a few applicants, though none are licensed to work on the GUI well, she said.
“I mean, that’s the kicker,” Herrington said. “You can’t find anyone with the water license we need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.