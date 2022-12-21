LDN police alert.jpg

The occupants of the Honda Accord that was later involved in a triple-fatality crash early Saturday on South First Street were told by Lufkin police to leave Motel 6 an hour and half earlier in connection to a disturbance, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the motel at 10:29 p.m. Friday involving the occupants of a black Firebird and a black SUV. Those vehicles were no longer on the scene when officers arrived at the motel, Pebsworth said.