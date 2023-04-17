Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks are bringing their all-female comedy tour to The Pines Theater at 7 p.m. April 21.
The show is the last scheduled performance of the 2022-23 Pines Presents series at the historic 459-seat multi-use venue.
Ticket prices range from $35-$45 and are on sale at angelinaarts.org, in person at the Angelina Arts Alliance box office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or by calling (936) 633-5454.
Etta May is the winner of the American Comedy Awards “Comic Of The Year’’ and headlines the all-female Southern Fried Chicks tour. She has performed her brand of clean comedy on ‘‘Oprah,’’ ‘‘Comic Strip Live,’’ Showtime, MTV and as a guest commentator on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
Hailed as the “Polyester Princess,” this Kentucky woman is a comedy icon. She delivers a high-powered, take-no-prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor and wisdom.
Since the debut of their one-hour comedy special on CMT, this top-grossing all female comedy tour has played to venues packed with people and laughter. Life and love in the USA have never been funnier than when these women share their hilarious takes on life, love and living in middle America.
Lufkin is the third stop on the 2023 tour for Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks. Then they fly across the Atlantic for shows in Portugal and Spain before completing their U.S. tour.
