For Tom Selman, the Angelina County Commissioners’ Court decision to appoint him as sheriff was a sobering moment, he said Tuesday after accepting the position.

Former Sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement in December, to be effective Jan. 1. The county set to work to appoint someone new to the unexpired term and began taking applications for the job. Selman was one of three applicants, each of whom members of the court said were excellent candidates, making the decision difficult.

Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.