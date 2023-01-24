For Tom Selman, the Angelina County Commissioners’ Court decision to appoint him as sheriff was a sobering moment, he said Tuesday after accepting the position.
Former Sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement in December, to be effective Jan. 1. The county set to work to appoint someone new to the unexpired term and began taking applications for the job. Selman was one of three applicants, each of whom members of the court said were excellent candidates, making the decision difficult.
“We interviewed all three candidates, and they were very good interviews,” County Judge Keith Wright said after the commissioners left an executive session. “We were fortunate to have three highly qualified people apply for the job as sheriff.”
This, however, placed the county in a difficult position where someone was going to be unhappy about the decision regardless of who they chose, Wright said at the beginning of the meeting.
The other applicants were Hudson ISD police officer Bryan Holley, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the seat in 2020, and sheriff’s office dhief deputy Mark McLin, who led the department in the wake of Sanches’ retirement. All three have decades of experience in law enforcement and management of people and budgets.
Over the years, Selman built a reputation through his work as constable and through offering insight into law enforcement. In commissioners' court meetings, he often was lauded for the extra work he took on to help local law enforcement, a task that is not necessary for a constable.
He also butted heads with Sanches, who was a controversial character in county government, over the last few years. He and Sanches went toe-to-toe over the course of at least two budget cycles as constables fought for raises that were being denied with Sanches’ single vote on a committee tasked with the matter.
Selman, as he accepted the job, thanked the commissioners for their confidence in his abilities and promised to work hard for the county residents.
“In everyone’s life there are landmark days that come along,” he said. “Probably the happiest day of my life, without a doubt, was when I married my sweet wife. And the two daughters that came from that relationship, I’m very proud of that.”
The most exciting day of his life was when he “rolled out of” the highway patrol academy in Austin and hit the road as a patrolman. He felt a sense of accomplishment graduating from the Texas Department of Public Safety academy and his work as a state trooper.
“But today is probably one of the most sobering things of my life because there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with this position, and I can’t do it myself,” he said. “We have a great group of people that are working for the county and the sheriff’s department and the jail. I have confidence we will make a good team.”
Ultimately, his goal is to focus on law and order, to hold people accountable and to be responsive to the needs of county citizens, he said.
He plans to formally announce his bid for sheriff in two years, when the next election for the seat begins.
The decision to appoint Selman was the first and largest so far made by the new court, for which Tuesday was two members' first meeting. Commissioner Kent Walker and Kenneth Jeffrey took office on Jan. 1 after winning their respective elections in 2022.
Selman stood out from the candidates because of the way he answered questions, many of them without having to be asked, Jeffrey said.
“I just think he’ll do a good job for the county,” he said.
For Walker, the decision was really a toss-up; all three candidates were excellent and would do a good job, he said. He was glad the commissioners did not have to seek candidates from outside the county and had the opportunity to appoint someone who had lives here and knows the community, he said.
“He’s well seasoned and his integrity is outstanding,” Walker said. “We just think it will make for an excellent choice.”
