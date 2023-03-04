A variety of activities and events today (Saturday, March 4) will allow East Texans to help children, their neighbors, their four-legged friends and the environment.
■ From 9 a.m. to noon, Angelina Beautiful/Clean is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the Lufkin Recycling Center, 500 SouthPark Drive.
AB/C is hosting the event in partnership with the city of Lufkin, Lockheed Martin, Angelina County, CMC Commercial Metals, the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“This event is something that our community counts on annually in order to properly dispose of hazardous materials,” said Emily Thornton, executive director for AB/C.
It is a free event, but tax-deductible donations to AB/C are appreciated. This collection is for households only.
Accepted items include: paints, automobile batteries, household cleaners, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, other hazardous household products and white goods (old appliances, refrigerators, stoves, hot water heaters) and electronic wastes (printers, scanners, Palm accessories, power supplies, battery backups, cables, toner/ink cartridges, hard drives, CD-ROMs, speakers, VCRs, DVD players, stereo equipment, game consoles, digital cameras, any audio or video equipment, networking equipment, tape drives, test equipment, fax machines, keyboards, voice/tape recorders, radios, Walkman products, calculators, cellular phones and phone accessories). Motor oil, antifreeze and cooking oil will be accepted.
■ The Say What! Action Summit is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
This event is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, go to txsaywhat.com/summits.
The summit is a youth leadership training focused on helping sixth to 12th graders in schools and communities #LiveTheLife tobacco-free.
All the prevention education, team building and networking are peer-led, and there are service-learning opportunities that create and reinforce advocacy skills.
■ The Junior League of Lufkin’s Touch-A-Truck event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the convention center.
Children will be allowed to touch a variety of vehicles including public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation and delivery. They also can meet the people who operate these vehicles.
Admission to the family-friendly event is free. Wristbands will be available for $5 to enjoy games and other attractions.
■ The Boots, Best Buddies & BBQ fundraiser is returning after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event runs from 6:30-10 p.m. at the convention center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door or in advance at Grizzly’s.
Proceeds from the event go toward the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter vetting fund, which allows the shelter to seek medical treatment for animals in its custody.
Organizer Molly James said the evening will feature live music by the Glenn Lenderman Band, barbecue sandwiches from Briggs’ Fine BBQ, raffles, a silent auction for items and desserts, the Vet A Pet tree and “a couple more surprises.”
■ Faithfully, a tribute band featuring the music of the Eagles and Journey, will perform at 7 p.m. at The Pines Theater.
The tribute act covers material from all eras of both bands’ careers, including their biggest hits as well as fan favorites.
■ Finally, country music star Scotty McCreery is headlining tonight’s Good For Country concert at the George. H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
Nashville country music singer Travis Denning and Lufkin native Jackson Pigg are opening the sold-out show.
The concert, presented by UBank, is a benefit for the East Texas Food Bank.
“To know that UBank and the community have come together for this Good for Country concert in order to both have a good time and help the East Texas Food Bank makes me look forward to getting there,” McCreery said in a story announcing the concert.
