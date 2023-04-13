Priscilla Block

Priscilla Block will perform Saturday at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches.

 Contributed

NACOGDOCHES — One of country music’s fastest rising stars is ready to bring her style of “Block Party” to Nacogdoches.

Priscilla Block experienced a meteoritic rise to fame through TikTok before releasing her critically claimed debut “Welcome to the Block Party.”

Josh Edwards' email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.

Recommended for you