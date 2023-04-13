NACOGDOCHES — One of country music’s fastest rising stars is ready to bring her style of “Block Party” to Nacogdoches.
Priscilla Block experienced a meteoritic rise to fame through TikTok before releasing her critically claimed debut “Welcome to the Block Party.”
She’ll perform hits from the album, covers and a bit of new material Saturday at Banita Creek Hall ahead of opening for Shania Twain this summer.
“There’s going to be a little bit of everting. They can definitely expect a party because we’re in Texas,” Block said.
The 27-year-old recently released a deluxe edition of her debut album and has played award shows, large venues and honky-tonks in recent months.
“There’s something about packing as many people as you can into a bar that are singing your songs. That’s been important for me from the beginning,” she said of playing in venues like Banita Creek. “It is the bread and butter of country music and that’s where you really find your diehards that will make a full career for you.”
Opening for Twain this summer is sure to win over a new crowd of diehard fans.
“This is a dream come true. She’s an icon. I have no clue what it’s going to be like. I’m going to take as many notes as I can,” she said.
Block’s rise to fame started during the COVID-19 pandemic, which stifled the careers of many musicians. She had been posting songs to TikTok for a while before lockdown but increased her online presence as potential fans were stuck at home scrolling through social media.
“I couldn’t twiddle my thumbs during the pandemic. I had just gotten to a point where I was playing music and touring and playing in bars to be able to pay my bills full time,” she said.
Her song “Just About Over You” really struck a cord with country fans, who raised money for her to record it.
A few weeks later, she released it, and the next day it was the top selling single on the iTunes charts.
“I think everyone’s journey is different. I’ve been in Nashville for nine years just hoping that anyone would take a chance on me. If you were to tell me that I was going to get discovered on the internet, I would tell you that you were crazy,” Block said.
Universal Music Group Nashville soon came calling, wanting her to release an album. It came out in February 2022, and a year later, the Deluxe Edition dropped including four new songs.
“I had a lot of songs to choose from in the recording process and these four stuck out to me. I think it completed the “Block Party” era,” she said.
Fame didn’t come easy. Block put in her dues playing around Nashville, cleaning Airbnbs and being turned down by record executives.
“I spent years feeling liked I had to sing like Carrie Underwood or look like Carrie Underwood or be the Miranda Lambert or the Taylor Swift,” she said. “Be original and be yourself. That’s when things started working for me.”
