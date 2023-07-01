NACOGDOCHES — Having grown up in the newspaper business, I have seen major changes in the production of newspapers. Those changes are the reason the current location of The Daily Sentinel is for sale.
I was 4 years old when I started working at The Hamlin Herald, a weekly newspaper my family owned in West Texas. I think the statute of limitations on child labor laws has long since expired since that was over 60 years ago.
My job was to recycle lines of hot metal type produced on a Linotype machine. Newspapers were printed using letterpresses at that time, which used raised letters and images similar to a typewriter to print the pages. At that time, nearly every newspaper had their own press.
With the advent of offset presses, newspaper production shifted to “central plants” with one press serving a number of newspapers. One plant could print 20 or more different publications during a week.
When first making the transition to offset presses, many newspapers still relied on the Linotype to set type for the stories.
Photo typesetting was invented, and the characters were flashed onto photo paper and developed. These strips of type were then pasted on bigger sheets of paper to design and layout the pages. These pages were placed on a large camera and a full size negative was generated. The negatives were placed on top of an aluminum plate and exposed to an intense light to transfer the image onto the metal plates.
The plates were then loaded on the press to print the newspapers.
Production of the paper was faster and easier, but it was still labor intensive. There were still typesetters, layout artists, camera operators and plate “burners.”
Apple’s Laserwriter and Macintosh computers revolutionized newspaper production in the 1980s. The rest of the world called it “desktop publishing” but the newspaper industry saw it as a newspaper production tool.
Over the next 30 years, hardware and software improvements and other technology such as digital cameras have streamlined and enhanced newspaper production.
When The Sentinel building was built over 40 years ago, there was an area devoted to page layout, another for the large camera and a set of darkrooms for developing 35mm film. Now all of those steps are done on a single computer.
Photos are downloaded from the camera. Stories are written on a computer by the reporter with no need for a typesetter. The stories, photos and ads are all placed on a page digitally. This is all done in less than 50 square feet while it took over 1,800 square feet before.
A PDF is then created of the entire page and sent digitally to the central plant in Lufkin. There, the image is burned directly onto the plate without the need of a negative.
With the paper printed in Lufkin, we do not need the 6,000 square feet of pressroom, inserting, storage and sorting space.
On a recent trip through West Texas, I was able to download a PDF of our upcoming issue, proof it and send corrections back to Nacogdoches while traveling down the road at 70 mph. My late grandfather and dad would be amazed at the industry today.
The “how” of a newspaper has changed, but our “why” never will.
We produce The Daily Sentinel to give our readers the news and opinions they need to make informed decisions and help local businesses grow through effective marketing.
The entire staff and owners of The Sentinel are committed to Nacogdoches and will work every day to be the best community newspaper possible no matter the location.
Rick Craig is publisher of The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.
