NACOGDOCHES — Having grown up in the newspaper business, I have seen major changes in the production of newspapers. Those changes are the reason the current location of The Daily Sentinel is for sale.

I was 4 years old when I started working at The Hamlin Herald, a weekly newspaper my family owned in West Texas. I think the statute of limitations on child labor laws has long since expired since that was over 60 years ago.

Rick Craig is publisher of The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.