Crews are scheduled to begin work this week for the construction and installation of a new traffic signal on U.S. Highway 69 north at the Idylwood Subdivision.

Allstate Signal & Construction, of Cypress, will serve as contractor for the construction project that is part of an $899,492 project that includes work at four other locations in the Lufkin District. The work was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission in August 2022. Work is expected to be completed, and the signal activated by mid-June, weather permitting.