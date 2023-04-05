Crews are scheduled to begin work this week for the construction and installation of a new traffic signal on U.S. Highway 69 north at the Idylwood Subdivision.
Allstate Signal & Construction, of Cypress, will serve as contractor for the construction project that is part of an $899,492 project that includes work at four other locations in the Lufkin District. The work was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission in August 2022. Work is expected to be completed, and the signal activated by mid-June, weather permitting.
The new traffic signal was approved after a recent traffic study indicated a signal was warranted at the intersection.
“This has been an area of concern and discussion for some time and our traffic engineers have determined the signal will enhance the safety of the traveling public,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “As this work zone is set and crews begin working at this location, we urge motorists to be cautious, reduce speed and observe the Move Over Slow Down law.”
The Move Over Slow Down law dictates motorists should move to the other lane of traffic when workers are present, or upon entering an active work zone. If no other lane is clear, motorists are required to reduce speed 20 mph below the speed limit. The posted speed limit in this section of U.S Highway 69 north is 55 mph.
