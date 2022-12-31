Deep East Texas will be in the spotlight in Austin on the eve of the 88th session of the Legislature.
The 2023 Deep East Texas Legislative Reception will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Trademark Room of the Omni Austin Hotel downtown. The Texas Legislature opens at noon the next day.
The biennial reception is presented by the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and the Deep East Texas County Commissioners and Judges Association with support from many other sponsors.
“This event provides an opportunity for Deep East Texans to come together in a show of regional unity,” said Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison, who currently serves as president of both DETCOG and the Commissioners and Judges Association.
“It’s an opportunity to put our best foot forward and showcase our region to the leaders in Austin who will be making important decisions affecting us and all Texans during the 88th Legislature.”
A highlight of the reception will be the presentation of the Deep East Texas Legislator of the Year award to District 18 Rep. Ernest Bailes of Shepherd, who is beginning his fourth term in the Texas House. He represents all of San Jacinto, Hardin, and Liberty counties plus a portion of Montgomery County.
“Ernest Bailes has been an effective voice for Deep East Texas and he is very deserving of this recognition,” said Hardin County Commissioner Chris Kirkendall, past president of the Deep East Texas County Commissioners and Judges Association.
“He is knowledgeable about our needs and responsive to his constituents. We are fortunate to have him working for us in Austin.”
Other Deep East Texas legislators who will be honored at the reception include Sen. Robert Nichols and Reps. Trent Ashby and Travis Clardy. At the federal level, the region is represented by U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and U.S. Reps. Brian Babin, Pete Sessions, Nathaniel Moran and Morgan Luttrell.
“The legislative process in Texas is intense because the Legislature meets for only five months every two years,” said DETCOG executive director Lonnie Hunt.
“What happens in Austin doesn’t stay in Austin — it has a major impact on our counties, cities, school districts and every citizen of Deep East Texas. It is essential that the local governments and citizens of our region participate in the process.
“The large number and variety of sponsors for this reception is an indication of the unity of local governments, the private sector and social service organizations across Deep East Texas.”
In addition to DETCOG and the Deep East Texas Commissioners and Judges, local government sponsors include all 11 counties of the region — Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler — and the cities of Lufkin, Crockett and Nacogdoches.
Other sponsors are: East Texas Electric Cooperative; Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP; Oncor, Traylor & Associates; Magellan Broadband; The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas and Naskila Gaming; Stephen F. Austin State University; Burke; Georgia-Pacific; Texas Forestry Association; Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott LLP; Raymond K. Vann & Associates; Southside Bank; Angelina & Neches River Authority; Lower Neches Valley Authority; Sabine River Authority; and Roy O Martin Corrigan OSB.
Anyone needing more information may call DETCOG at (936) 634-2247.
