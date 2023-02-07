Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Lufkin men on drug charges Monday after finding suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Atkinson Drive, according to a press release.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop after seeing a Honda Accord driven by Norris Sanford, 64, speed through a school zone, the report states. His passenger was later identified as Porter Gipson, 31.

