Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Lufkin men on drug charges Monday after finding suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Atkinson Drive, according to a press release.
Deputies conducted the traffic stop after seeing a Honda Accord driven by Norris Sanford, 64, speed through a school zone, the report states. His passenger was later identified as Porter Gipson, 31.
“Deputies had reasonable suspicion to believe there were narcotics inside of the vehicle due to receiving recent information that Sanford was selling narcotics,” the release states.
A Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics K-9 was requested, and a probable cause search of the car was conducted after the dog indicated a positive result.
The search of the car revealed approximately 5.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and 2.5 grams of suspected meth as well as numerous amounts of plastic baggies, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia, the report states.
Gipson also was found to be in possession of meth, according to the report.
Sanford was booked in at the Angelina County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver between 4 and 200 grams of a penalty group 1-B controlled substance and and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance. His collective bond was set at $110,000.
Gipson was booked on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000.
