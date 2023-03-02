Lonnie Hunt and Mickey Slimp

The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is challenging the accuracy of the state’s proposed broadband map.

The challenge, filed with the Texas Broadband Development Office, states 46 census blocks in the 11-county DETCOG region have significantly slower internet speeds than reported on the initial map, which will be used in determining how state and federal broadband internet funds will be distributed.

