A longtime member of the Diboll Police Department is recovering after undergoing liver transplant surgery Sunday, according to a post from his daughter, Lacey Ravellette, in an online fundraiser created to help with expenses.
Assistant chief Norman Williams, a 21-year member of the department, “has just undergone an unexpected liver transplant,” a post on the Diboll police Facebook page reads. The family set up the GoFundMe page to “assist with their tremendous upcoming needs,” the post states.
“My dad is always willing to help others out whether it be family, friends or coworkers,” Ravellette wrote. “He never hesitates to put others before himself, and this time he needs our help. My family needs help with the transplant cost, travel expenses and rejection medication, as it was unplanned and we are in Houston … Any blessings or donations would be greatly appreciated.”
The department also plans to organize a fundraiser in the community soon, according to its Facebook post. Those who wish to make in-person donations can do so at the department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Williams was “stable and doing good” after surgery, Ravellette posted Sunday, adding that the liver “has shown no rejection so far.”
In her latest post Monday, she said he was walking and sitting in a chair, “no more tubes, all meds by mouth, still stomach discomfort but hopes to get moved into a room today.”
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 25 donations had been made totaling $3,285 of the $50,000 goal.
