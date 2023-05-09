A longtime member of the Diboll Police Department is recovering after undergoing liver transplant surgery Sunday, according to a post from his daughter, Lacey Ravellette, in an online fundraiser created to help with expenses.

Assistant chief Norman Williams, a 21-year member of the department, “has just undergone an unexpected liver transplant,” a post on the Diboll police Facebook page reads. The family set up the GoFundMe page to “assist with their tremendous upcoming needs,” the post states.

Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.

Recommended for you