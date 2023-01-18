DIBOLL — The severity of gang activity and Fentanyl use — as well as how to prevent them — were discussed by local and state experts Tuesday night at Diboll ISD’s Youth Violence and Fentanyl Prevention panel.
Because youth violence, gang activity and fentanyl use are on the rise nationwide, Diboll ISD wanted to equip community members with the knowledge, tools and resources to combat the issues, superintendent Vicki Thomas said.
As such, Texas Violent Gang Task Force second vice chairman Jabari Howard, Diboll police officer Nichole Boots, Diboll ISD chief of police David Garza, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas clinical director Brad Bell, ADAC data coordinator Kim Bartel and parent Sarah Chittum were on hand at the panel to share warning signs and student-centered solutions to help prevent youth violence and fentanyl abuse.
Howard said a gang can be defined as three or more individuals with a common identifiable sign, symbol or leadership who regularly associate in criminal activity. The criminal activity, specifically, is what sets a gang apart from an organization or a local football team.
The current generation of gang culture is vastly different from what it used to be in that it is more individual-based than territorial-based, Howard said. According to the most recent gang threat assessment, there have been more than 100,000 documented gang members in Texas.
“You have individuals that may identify themselves as being a Blood or a Crip, but they may be part of the same gang even being from opposite traditional gangs,” he said. “Those territorial boundaries have been erased, and they’re forming new gangs for whatever the criminal activity may be for that point in time.”
Boots said the current gang activity in Angelina County mostly consists of disorganized juvenile gangs that cause property crimes and battle with Nacogdoches County.
“These juveniles commit more volatile crimes and are quick to act and are more dangerous than older, more organized gangs,” she said. “They’re not as active as the young, juvenile gangs.”
Additionally, firearms are used in 98% of violent crimes associated with gang members, Howard said. Violent crime is the No. 1 offense committed by gang members, which stems from a lack of conflict resolution.
Because students do not leave behind their gang affiliations when they come to school, it is a cause for concern every day, Garza said.
“Gangs can engage in threats, temptation, physical and cyberbullying along with fighting and recruiting,” he said. “We have safety measures we abide by every day.”
The warning signs of gang involvement are small changes in behavior, changes in friends, wearing different colors, hats, or bandanas or drawing symbols on school work, Garza said.
“If you’re in the life of a juvenile, know what they have going on,” Howard said. “Know what they’re listening to, what they’re involved in, what their social media behavior looks like. The biggest thing about being a parent or a guardian is to be nosy.”
Boots, Howard and Garza all agreed that gang violence has hit an epidemic level in Texas.
“The nature of the violence that is occurring especially with our juvenile gang members is back to what we saw when gang culture first came into existence,” he said. “We’re dealing with a more violent juvenile culture than we have seen in the history of our gang culture, especially in Texas.”
The two end results for gang members are funerals or incarceration, Howard said.
“I spend as much time with families planning funerals as I do investigating individuals who are involved in violent crimes,” he said.
Because drug trafficking is the No. 1 way for gang members to make money, drug usage is a big problem, as well, Howard said. Fentanyl is particularly dangerous because it is in most — if not all — street drugs, Bell said.
“Opioid use has been around for as long as man has,” he said. “Fentanyl was prescribed for people with serious pain — like terminal cancer — and it’s very powerful. It’s 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine.”
In 2021, more than 105,000 young Americans died from opioids, but not by choice. More than 82,000 died directly from fentanyl poisoning, not overdose. Fentanyl is currently the No. 1 killer of Americans between the ages of 18-45, according to literature provided at the event.
Along with being present, the biggest way community members can prevent youth violence and fentanyl abuse is by working together, Boots, Howard and Garza agreed.
“You’re stronger together than you are as individuals,” Howard said. “All parents want to see their children succeed. You’re all part of a community — wrap your arms around your children and raise them together. You can save every last one of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.