Authorities arrest Diboll teen on murder charge after fatal shooting By JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News Jan 20, 2023 Diego Gardea mugshot from a 2022 arrest. Authorities arrested a Diboll teen on a murder charge after a fatal shooting at 8:20 a.m. today, according to the Diboll Police Department.Diego Gardea, 18, is charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Osvaldo Madera, Chief Michael Skillern said.The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Lynn Street, and Madera was pronounced dead at the scene.Bond had not yet been set for Gardea as of 4 p.m., according to Angelina County records.Gardea was arrested twice in the county last year on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and engaging in organized criminal activity. Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.
