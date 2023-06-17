DOUGLASS — Hundreds of professional and amateur archeologists excavated and explored the site of the first permanent settlement of 18th century Spanish explorers and missionaries in East Texas this week as part of the Texas Archeological Society’s field school.

The dig concentrated on the suspected location of Mission Concepción — one of the Spanish missions founded in what is now Nacogdoches County in 1716 — and nearby Caddo houses, uncovering and cataloging pottery, projectiles, bits of European weaponry and other historical artifacts.