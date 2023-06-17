DOUGLASS — Hundreds of professional and amateur archeologists excavated and explored the site of the first permanent settlement of 18th century Spanish explorers and missionaries in East Texas this week as part of the Texas Archeological Society’s field school.
The dig concentrated on the suspected location of Mission Concepción — one of the Spanish missions founded in what is now Nacogdoches County in 1716 — and nearby Caddo houses, uncovering and cataloging pottery, projectiles, bits of European weaponry and other historical artifacts.
“This is where Texas began in the sense that this is where the Spanish and the Native Americans, the Tejas Caddo, lived,” said Dr. Tom Middlebrook, a psychiatrist and avocational archeologist who is the past president of the archeological society.
Each year, the society puts on a summer field school drawing in people from around the state and country. Participants spend the days excavating followed by archaeology-themed programming in the evening.
This year’s field school was led by Tamra Walter, a professor of archeology at Texas Tech University and the president of the Texas Archaeological Society. The goal of the project is to find conclusive evidence that Mission Concepción was at the site that is now a cattle ranch, Walter said.
The team of researchers and volunteers conducted excavations at three sites outside Douglass. One site is where Mission Concepción is suggested to have been. The other two sites are places where postholes have been found that appear to have been made by Caddo round houses. European and Caddo artifacts were uncovered at all three sites.
“Over here, you’ve got a Caddo round house, but you’ve also got a combination of Native American artifacts and European artifacts, so that’s either the product of trade, or the product of people living next to each other,” Walter said. “Archaeologically, how do you figure that out? How do we know it wasn’t just a bunch of Caddo here trading and getting European goods?”
In the 1970s, James Corbin, an anthropologist posthumously awarded the Curtis D. Tunnell Lifetime Achievement Award in Archeology by the Texas Historical Commission, encouraged Middlebrook to look for the mission. After Corbin’s death in 2004, Middlebrook dedicated himself to finding the early Spanish site.
“I made a commitment in 2005 to find (Mission Concepción) to honor him,” Middlebrook said.
The mission was founded in 1716 by the Domingo Ramón expedition and used as a headquarters for other missions in the area. Near the speculated site of Mission Concepción is evidence of the Hainai village, which was the leading tribe of the Hasinai Caddo.
The Spanish wanted a mission close to the Hainai because of their political importance, Middlebrook said. Angelina, for whom the nearby river and county are named, was a member of the tribe and grew up in Mexico. She was able to speak Spanish and translate for the Europeans who made their permanent mission headquarters near present-day Douglass.
The field school also focuses on education, with professional archeologists teaching volunteers research techniques and a youth field crew that allows children to get hands-on experience in archaeology.
Douglas Boyd, co-director of the youth field crew, sees the program as an opportunity to instill in them “a preservation ethic.”
Deidre Hood participated in her first field school with the youth field crew in 1971, when she was 8 years old. She started taking her own children to the field school in 2002. She is currently the president-elect of the Texas Archeological Society and will take over as president in 2024.
The social aspect of field school has kept her coming back, she said.
Sonny Wheeler, a professional archeologist who attended his 23rd field school this year, shared this sentiment.
“It’s more about the camaraderie. There’s about probably 200, maybe 250 of us that are here every year. It’s like a family reunion,” said Wheeler.
This was the first Texas Archaeological Society field school for Brandon Tully, a graduate student at Texas Tech University. He grew up on Caddo ancestral lands in Arkansas and remembers being interested in archaeology and Caddo culture ever since he was a kid.
“This is about as close as you can come to walking in the footsteps of people that came before you. I also have a passion to acknowledge the people that history often forgot or didn’t fully appreciate. You know, when historical documents were first written, they didn’t give a whole lot of agency to prehistoric Native Americans, or historic Native Americans for that matter,” Tully said. “And I think it’s important that their stories be told.”
