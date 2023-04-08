Dr. Alan Bassin is an accredited SRC Master Surgeon in robotics. He and his team, from the left, Shane Waller, Kristie Moody, Bassin, Johnathon Aguilar, Carlos Solorzano, Andoni Uybengkee, Solymar Solorzano and Alejos Salais are celebrating Bassin’s 2,000th robotic surgical procedure at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
Dr. Alan Bassin recently reached a momentous career milestone, celebrating 2,000 robotic surgical procedures.
He joins an elite group of surgeons performing more than 2,000 robotic surgery cases with the daVinci high-definition Robotic Surgical System. As an accredited Master Surgeon, he is recognized by the SRC, an internationally accredited patient safety organization, for practicing the Gold Standard of surgical care.
Robotic surgery is transforming lives with smaller incisions, less pain and a faster recovery for patients.
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin was the first hospital in Texas to acquire the da Vinci high-definition Robotic Surgical System. The hospital is an accredited SRC Center of Excellence.
By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design.
“St. Luke’s Health, in collaboration with Angelina Surgical Associates and Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Group, is committed to providing our patients with the best possible care, using the latest cutting-edge technology,” said Monte Bostwick, market president and CEO St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
“Dr. Bassin having reached his 2,000th case is a testament to our dedication.”
