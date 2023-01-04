The newly released broadband coverage map produced by the Federal Communications Commission suggests most of Deep East Texas has access to broadband. The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is encouraging residents to challenge that map.

“Rural leaders from throughout Texas have voiced concerns that the map exaggerates the actual service that is available to Texans, especially those in rural communities,” said Mickey Slimp, DETCOG broadband project manager, in a recent press release.

