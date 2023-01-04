The newly released broadband coverage map produced by the Federal Communications Commission suggests most of Deep East Texas has access to broadband. The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is encouraging residents to challenge that map.
“Rural leaders from throughout Texas have voiced concerns that the map exaggerates the actual service that is available to Texans, especially those in rural communities,” said Mickey Slimp, DETCOG broadband project manager, in a recent press release.
The map was compiled using data provided by internet providers, including those operating in the region, Slimp said. And as the federal government prepares to send more than $40 billion to states to expand broadband connections as part of the National High-Speed Internet Deployment, it will use the new map to decide how much funding states receive.
“DETCOG’s goal is to help ensure the State of Texas receives its fair share of this funding,” Slimp wrote. “If only 1% of the map is inaccurate, 100,000 or more Texas homes could remain unserved.”
In Deep East Texas, inaccuracies could impact more than 31,000 homes, according to Slimp.
The map can be accessed by going to broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. Residents can type in their addresses to see what the map says about internet access or zoom in on areas throughout the country to see what internet providers told the FCC.
“The next eight weeks are critical for our federal efforts to connect the unconnected,” said Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information, in November.
“The FCC’s upcoming challenge process is one of the best chances to ensure that we have accurate maps guiding us as we allocate major Internet for All awards in 2023.”
He urged states and communities who could improve the map to step up and do so to make sure funding reaches those areas that need it.
The map shows Deep East Texas as having 100% coverage. That story changes, however, when the map is zoomed in upon further.
White areas indicate there is no coverage. For example, some areas near Sam Rayburn Reservoir are covered in blue dots while others are covered in white ones. Zoom in further and green dots will appear at specific addresses where the FCC was told there is broadband access; this is the point where residents can contest connectivity.
This map is the most detailed map the FCC has provided so far, FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wrote in a Dec. 19, 2022, note.
She recognized the map is not perfect and said they will improve with feedback and input from stakeholders across the country. By the date of her post, Rosenworcel said the agency received thousands of challenges to the map and expected more to come.
“This feedback will help make the maps more accurate,” she wrote. “And more accurate maps will help us all work together to close the digital divide.”
The Texas Broadband Development Office has provided details on how to challenge the map, but DETCOG also offers its services as many residents are without internet access and cannot complete the task.
“Challenges can be based on several bases, including that the provider denied a request for service, demanded excessive connection fees or failed to schedule an installation within 10 business days of a request,” Slimp wrote. “Once a challenge is filed, providers are required to review the challenge and either concede or dispute it within 60 days.”
But the deadline to file a challenge is fast approaching. Challenges submitted to the agency before Jan. 13 have the best opportunity to be resolved ahead of the National High-Speed Internet Deployment funding is decided.
The FCC will only accept challenges until Jan. 13, Slimp wrote.
For those who don’t want to reach out to DETCOG, libraries and fast food restaurants often provide free internet access, and Slimp encourages residents to use these resources.
Residents have several reasons they can submit a challenge to the map, according to Slimp. Those include:
■ Provider failed to schedule a service installation within 10 business days of a request.
■ Provider did not install the service at the agreed-upon time.
■ Provider requested more than the standard installation fee to connect this location.
■ Provider denied the request for service.
■ Provider does not offer the technology or service type at this location.
■ Reported speed is not available for purchase.
■ Subscribed speed is not achievable. Individuals only can select this option (on the map), but it won’t create a challenge.
■ No wireless signal is available at this location.
■ New, nonstandard equipment is required to connect this location.
