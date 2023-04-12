Many years ago, we ran across a startling sign affixed to the long list of rules painted on a wall of the lobby of a college dormitory.
“Don’t buy drugs from anyone you don’t know,” it said in thick black capital letters on a yellowed background stained by decades of cigarette smoke.
The sign was a relic of the late 1960s counterculture but remained for decades.
It shifted from a far-out reminder of hippie history to a grim warning as young people overdosed and died from drugs in alarming numbers.
The wall and the sign are gone now, remodeled out of existence. But were anyone to hang a similar one today, it should say, “Don’t take pills that weren’t prescribed by your doctor and filled at a legitimate pharmacy.”
This advice is as relevant for today’s students as it is for anyone tempted to pick up pills from a less than reputable source — a shady online pharmacy or a street corner drug dealer.
America is in the grips of a fentanyl crisis and the incredibly powerful synthetic painkiller is often disguised in counterfeit pills, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Kim Bartel, data coordinator for the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, reminded us of the dangers of the drug during an event last week.
“Fentanyl is extremely lethal,” he said “Two milligrams is enough to overdose.”
Two milligrams is the weight of a few grains of sand, about two-hundredths that of a sugar packet.
Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers and fraudulent pharmacies in other countries have been mixing fentanyl with all types of drugs.
“If you make a batch of chocolate chip cookies, not every cookie has the same amount of chocolate chips,” Bartel said. “The same is true when they are cutting fentanyl. Since fentanyl likes to clump together, there are going to be pills that have too much. And trust me, they are not doing quality testing when they are shipping these out.”
Unfortunately, deadly counterfeit pills are showing up in Texas with more frequency as are street drugs laced with fentanyl.
Recently, two Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students overdosed in class on pills containing fentanyl and were revived with the anti-overdose drug Narcan.
“It’s troubling that drug use is so pervasive that kids are apparently popping pills and then going to class as if it’s just another day,” The Dallas Morning News wrote after the overdoses.
We are just as troubled. So far, we are unaware of any pills containing fentanyl in our county’s schools, but such things often become apparent only after it is too late.
If pills didn’t come from a legitimate pharmacy with a prescription from a doctor, don’t take them. It is impossible to know if what’s inside is dangerous or deadly.
