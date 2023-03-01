Fantastical adventures are on their way. Dave the Hero Trainer is embarking on a journey to collect items from mythical creatures, and he needs the community’s help.
“Dragons & Mythical Beasts” is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Temple Theater as part of the Angelina Arts Alliance’s Discovery Series.
From the creators of “Dinosaur World Live,” “Dragons & Mythical Beasts” is a family puppetry show that brings the audience on an adventure to become heroes.
“Dave is about 3,000 years old,” said Ben Galpin, who plays Dave the Hero Trainer. “He’s somewhat of a mythical creature himself. He’s the son of Chiron, who is a centaur, and Chiron is one of the great hero trainers of legend who’s trained people like Jason from Jason of the Argonauts and Perseus and Hercules and all these sort of incredible people. And Dave is trying to follow in his father’s footsteps and is less successful than his father.”
The creatures include the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku, the Tooth Fairy, an adorable unicorn and majestic Griffin.
Dave follows a prophecy and collects various items from these beasts that the audience will meet during the show.
“If he can succeed in doing that, he will complete the prophecy and everyone will become the hero, essentially,” he said.
The show is interactive, and four kids (or champions as they call them) will get to go on stage to meet the creatures and help find the objects for which Dave is searching.
“Also, there’s various parts of the show that all of the audience have to get involved with from their seats, as well,” Galpin said. “So it’s sort of interactive in a couple of different ways, really.”
Galpin said meeting the audience members is his favorite part of performing the show.
“And because we get a chance to get some of our champions up on stage, it’s different every single time we do the show,” he said. “It keeps us all on our feet. You just don’t know as soon as you get someone up on the stage how they’re gonna respond to meeting (the creatures).”
He said his favorite creature is the Griffin, who originally came from Mesopotamia and collected gold to build golden nests.
“But they’ve had to adapt to the modern era,” he said. “So he is now far more interested in trash and random shiny objects that he can find rather than sort of fulfilling the expectations of ancient Griffins. He’s a very strong-willed Griffin, as well. He knows what he wants and he sort of bosses everyone around the stage. He’s always one of my favorite creatures to encounter on a night.”
He said when he got the script, the first thing he read was the opening monologue, and it was “delightfully written.”
“And straight away within about the first page, there was this creature called George who appeared in the script, and I was just very intrigued with what on earth that was gonna be,” he said. “How on earth this Wyvern called George was going to appear on stage.”
When Galpin went to the audition he discovered the co-director, Derek Bond, is as huge a fan of Dungeons and Dragons, as he is.
“So I’ve long been into dragons and mythical creatures and that whole world of things,” he said. “So this show, the more I looked into it, the more I got the chance to meet Derek and Laura (Cubitt, co-director) and talk to them about the show, the more I went, ‘Oh, yes this definitely feels like the kind of show that I want to get involved with.’”
He first met some of the puppets (though they weren’t fully finished yet) in 2020, when they filmed a trailer for the show.
“Going to a little theater down in the south coast of England and getting to finally sort of see some of these creatures after reading the script and seeing a few sketches and hearing a little bit from Derek and Laura about them was absolutely incredible,” he said. “It is like a game of Dungeons and Dragons come to life in front of you.”
Galpin, who trained at Drama Studio London, has a mixed background in theater, including other shows with puppetry. Some of his other work includes “The Hunting of the Snark,” which was based on the Lewis Carroll poem and allowed him to tour the United Kingdom and Australia; “Tabby McTat,” which he performed in London a few years ago; a commercial that ran during the Super Bowl a few years ago; and “Belgravia,” which was by the same creators of “Downton Abbey.”
“Theater’s always been one of my big passions,” he said. “And performing, so anytime I get a chance to get on stage and tour around, I always jump at it, really.”
He said this is the first time the dragons have had a chance to visit the United States.
“Hopefully, people might have a chance to come along and have a little watch,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s a really enjoyable hour or so of an evening out at the theater. And it’s a pretty unique chance to come nose to nose or face to face with some incredible, amazing creatures that we don’t get to encounter in normal life.”
Tickets range from $6 to $11 and can be bought at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454. For more information about the show, go to dragonsandbeastslive.com.
