Dragons and Mythical Beasts

Ben Galpin plays Dave the Hero Trainer in “Dragons & Mythical Beasts,” which heads to the Temple Theater Friday as part of the Angelina Arts Alliance’s Discovery Series.

 ROBERT DAY/For The Lufkin Daily News

Fantastical adventures are on their way. Dave the Hero Trainer is embarking on a journey to collect items from mythical creatures, and he needs the community’s help.

“Dragons & Mythical Beasts” is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Temple Theater as part of the Angelina Arts Alliance’s Discovery Series.

