Lufkin police arrested two men on numerous drug charges after they evaded a traffic stop in a vehicle early Wednesday, according to a report from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

William Kincaide, 55, address unavailable, and Christopher Randell Dolman, 53, of Lufkin, were arrested after officers found a lunch kit in the vehicle containing 6 ounces of methamphetamine, .96 ounces of crack cocaine, a small Listerine bottle filled with PCP, 18 ounces of ecstasy and 1.26 ounces of marijuana, in addition to a loaded handgun, according to the report.

Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.