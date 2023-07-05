Lufkin police arrested two men on numerous drug charges after they evaded a traffic stop in a vehicle early Wednesday, according to a report from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
William Kincaide, 55, address unavailable, and Christopher Randell Dolman, 53, of Lufkin, were arrested after officers found a lunch kit in the vehicle containing 6 ounces of methamphetamine, .96 ounces of crack cocaine, a small Listerine bottle filled with PCP, 18 ounces of ecstasy and 1.26 ounces of marijuana, in addition to a loaded handgun, according to the report.
An officer tried to stop the Mazda sedan they were in around 1 a.m. after seeing it travel 90-100 mph on Frank Avenue and failing to stop at four red lights, the report states.
Kincaide, who was identified as the driver, was taken into custody after he reportedly stopped the vehicle at a home off Berry Road. He had not yet been booked in at the Angelina County jail as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Dolman, the passenger, fled the vehicle on foot and was taken into custody after he was found hiding under a building by officers and an Angelina County sheriff’s deputy who assisted in the incident, according to the report.
Because the drugs were packaged for sale, the men are charged with delivery of meth, cocaine, PCP, ecstasy and marijuana, in addition to evading arrest.
Dolman also was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and had a warrant for burglary of a habitation while intending another felony. His bond had not been set and he remained in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
