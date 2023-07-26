John Caskey planned to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a doctor.
Those plans changed when, as a student at Baylor University, he began to minister to students, encouraging them to get involved in the Episcopal Church.
At the same time, Caskey was working as a radio announcer and a lab instructor in the school’s chemistry department, according to Bill Cherry, in his article “Galveston’s Pied Piper,” found on the Texasescpes.com website.
Caskey soon set his sights on earning a theological degree, so he moved to Philadelphia. His next stop was Galveston, to become ordained in the priesthood of the Episcopal Church.
All of this was accomplished by the time he was 25 years old.
In the words of Bill Cherry, “Caskey’s plan was to minister to residents of the island through their children … .”
One of his dreams was to establish a sock hop for young people of all denominations. It soon became a regular Saturday night event in Trinity Episcopal Church’s Eaton Fellowship Hall. Teenagers attended by the hundreds, and Caskey became well known for his activities and influence in the Galveston area. In 1952, another one of his ideas became reality — Trinity Episcopal School was established.
By 1955, Caskey left Galveston to become the third rector of the St. Cyprian’s Parish in Lufkin. According to Cherry, there was one stipulation with his taking this position: Building a school must become part of the ministry of the church.
Caskey had vision.
It was his vision to begin to work with youth to develop avenues for them to come to love the church and for families to become active participants in the denomination of their choice and their children’s lives.
His vision included establishing schools that provide education opportunities and experiences that go beyond a solid foundation of academic excellence. In the Episcopal fashion, these schools would include Christian chapel services, meaningful community service, service learning projects, and respect for the dignity of every human being.
I doubt Caskey in the early 1950s had any idea of the far-reaching influence of his actions or the impact his request for establishing schools would eventually have on families, communities and even the world through the students who have walked their halls.
Joel Barker, author and lecturer in the realm of visionary thinkers, made this statement, “Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.”
We strive to honor the vision and work of Caskey as we plan for each new school year. His influence remains as relevant today as it was upon his arrival to his new parish in 1955. His appointment as rector of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church continues to change the world, especially because he asked to build our school.
Through the years, there have been changes to the Day School that was established by Caskey nearly 70 years ago. Grade levels have been added, facilities built, instruction expanded with technology, strategic safety planning implemented, and a Dyslexia Center with his name on it recognizes his dedication to ensuring access to reading support — to name a few of the upgrades through the years.
His purpose and vision remains as the heart of the school he created, and his influence is reflected in the latest offerings for families this coming school year.
The 2023-24 school year will be our first year to offer families the ability to enroll their children in St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School at 3 years old and see them graduate from high school as a St. Cyprian’s Lion.
With the newly established Parents Day Out program, located across the bridge at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, families are able to begin a St. Cyprian’s education experience for their child as early as 6 months of age.
The Rev. John Caskey and his vision with action continues to change the world: One community, one family, one child at a time.
