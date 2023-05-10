Teacher Appreciation Week provides students, parents and the community the opportunity to give gift cards, flowers, lunches and heartfelt sentiments of gratitude to those who instruct, guide and nurture a love of learning each day in classrooms across the country.
Since the 1984, Teacher Appreciation Week has occurred annually during the first full week of May with the first Tuesday of the month recognized as Teacher Appreciation Day. This offers an established time to recognize and celebrate the role of teachers in the lives of their students. While there are several stories about how this tradition began, the most popular relates back to the 1940s mission of educator Mattie Whyte Woodbridge, who was a teacher and, in later years, a principal at North End Elementary in Helena, Arkansas.
According to an article in “Learning Sciences International” by Maia Appleby, titled “Mattie Whyte Woodbridge and the History of Teacher Appreciation Week,” Mattie Woodbridge began sending letters to every governor in the United States and corresponded with politicians and leaders in education pointing out the need for a national day to honor teachers.
One of her letters landed in the hands of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. In 1953, Mrs. Roosevelt persuaded Congress there should be a designated day to acknowledge the important role of teachers in shaping the future of the country and making a difference in the lives of children. The idea became a topic embraced by the National Education Association and The National Parent Teacher Association and worked its way through Congress for decades, finally growing into a movement to designate a week as Teacher Appreciation Week.
Twenty-seven years later, the Kansas and Indiana boards of education, along with the National Board of Education, lobbied Congress for the establishment in 1980 of Teacher Appreciation Week to occur the first week of May.
Rep. Rush Holt, a New Jersey congressman, delivered a touching speech as he discussed National Teacher Day before the 106th Congress in 1999. Holt shared these words,
“As a teacher myself, I know that teaching is a hard and sometimes unrecognized job. But of all the important jobs in our society, nothing makes more of an impact on our children than a well trained, caring and dedicated teacher. No job, ultimately, is more important to our society.”
Holt’s address is more meaningful than ever in 2023. Teachers are faced with responsibilities and challenges Mattie Woodbridge could never imagine would be part of the school day.
The teaching profession has never been more important to the future of a society than it is today. Teachers work to assure academic success, address social and emotional needs and provide the day-to-day support students need to recognize their potential and realize the value each brings to the classroom and the world around them.
All of this is done with nurture and care, often with the teacher supplementing the classroom with purchases they pay for themselves with glad hearts, investing much more than their monetary resources by giving of themselves to each student for much longer than a year of education.
Recently, I was shopping in Walmart with the usual “hurry up and get it done” pace of buying groceries on a Saturday morning. As I was turning a corner, a young man began to call out to me. I thought he might ask how to find an item’s location in the store or needed some direction toward a certain department. As soon as our eyes met and he smiled, I immediately knew his name. He had recognized me from across the produce department.
After more than 30 years, we were suddenly transported back to the classroom where I was his teacher and he was a shy third grader. He told me about his family and shared his favorite memories from our classroom time together. I asked for reassurance that life was good for him and inquired about some of his friends from our classroom group. He mentioned other teachers that were special to him back in his formative years and talked about his future plans.
We parted ways with our hearts more full because of the encounter. Each better for remembrances of student and teacher moments, happy days of learning together and revisiting challenges and accomplishments shared three decades ago.
Thanks to Woodbridge and Roosevelt, there is a specific time set aside to let teachers know they are appreciated and their roles in society are significant.
Thanks to choosing this profession, which makes all others possible, teachers receive a most valuable gift, sometimes in the aisle of the local Walmart, of knowing they make a difference and influence lives daily.
As Holt said, “No job is more important to our society.”
