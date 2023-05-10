Teacher Appreciation Week provides students, parents and the community the opportunity to give gift cards, flowers, lunches and heartfelt sentiments of gratitude to those who instruct, guide and nurture a love of learning each day in classrooms across the country.

Since the 1984, Teacher Appreciation Week has occurred annually during the first full week of May with the first Tuesday of the month recognized as Teacher Appreciation Day. This offers an established time to recognize and celebrate the role of teachers in the lives of their students. While there are several stories about how this tradition began, the most popular relates back to the 1940s mission of educator Mattie Whyte Woodbridge, who was a teacher and, in later years, a principal at North End Elementary in Helena, Arkansas.

Sherry Durham is Head of School for St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. Her email address is sdurham@saintcyprians.org.