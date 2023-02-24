The Shanghai Tower has the deepest foundation of the world’s tallest skyscrapers at 282 feet.
Of course, that makes sense considering that it’s in Shanghai, China, where earthquakes are common. The building also is 2,073 feet tall, making it the second-tallest building in the world, Ashley Edwards stated in her article, ‘‘Foundation Depth of Skyscrapers Around the World.’’
Edwards also points out the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, is 2,723 feet tall and has a foundation depth of only 164 feet. This could be because it’s located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, so it doesn’t have earthquakes or high winds. The foundation still has “... an enormously deep concrete mat and 192 foundation pilings,” according to Edwards.
When we think of skyscrapers, we first are in awe of the ability of individuals to design and build such tall structures. Construction sites rising above ground to astonishing heights qualify the workers who build them to be considered construction heroes.
Less often, the conversation turns to the marvels of the structural planning to put in the foundation mat and pilings allowing the rise of these buildings to be not only remarkable in itself but also safe with the ability to withstand acts of nature.
The secret to the soundness of these structures lies in the footings of these giants. Footings are the most important part of foundation construction. The purpose of footings anchoring the building is to support the foundation and prevent settling, and they are crucial to providing support for the structure, according to Suresafe Engineered Foundations Systems.
In today’s world of education, preparing students for future success must certainly be anchored with deep foundations and secure footings, much like skyscrapers.
“Education is not a tool for development — individual, community, and the nation,” Nita Ambani, philanthropist and member of the Olympic Committee, said. “It is the foundation for our future. It is empowerment to make choices and embolden youth to chase their dreams.”
Author Catherine Beard, in her article ‘‘How to Build a Strong Inner Foundation For Your Life,’’ points out, “Without a solid foundation to build your life upon, it’s easy to bend and break under pressure. It may be necessary to bend a little in life, but you don’t want to break.”
Beard suggests five habits to embrace in strengthening life’s inner foundation:
■ Be mindful of the quality of your thoughts;
■ Identify your values and what is important to you personally;
■ Develop daily routines and habits that keep you grounded;
■ Recognize your strengths, the things you are naturally good at; and
■ Develop relationships with people who make you feel secure and supported.
We plan for our students to rise to new heights, face challenges, solve problems and chase their dreams. Building a better skyscraper, setting a deep foundation, one student at a time, every day at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School.
