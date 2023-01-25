It was no surprise when the opportunity for upper school students to participate in a learning project with Angelina & Neches River Authority that their teacher recognized the great benefit the partnership offers and signed up for the project.
Upper school chemistry teacher Bill Berendsen is not only a chemical engineer and certified teacher but also went the extra mile for his students to obtain certification as a citizen scientist through the state of Texas. This certification equips him to introduce his class to the importance of gathering data and reporting the water quality in streams and rivers to state agencies with field experiences involving local waterways.
“The state of Texas has organizations that monitor streams throughout the state,” Berendsen said. “Our area is monitored by Angelina and Neches River Authority. Since there are many streams in Texas, there are not enough resources to monitor each stream. Texas is turning to citizens to help in this monitoring. Concerned citizens can go through a training program to become certified as citizen scientists to help local authorities in monitoring our streams.”
He further explains the process, saying, “I became certified to monitor as a citizen scientist and have been assigned a location on the Neches River at Anderson Crossing. Each month at approximately the same date and time, we (teacher and students) go to our test site and make observations about the river and its surroundings. We also test for turbidity, color, dissolved oxygen, pH and temperature. This data is entered into the state database and used along with other stream sites to preserve and protect Texas waterways.”
American Rivers, one of the most trusted and influential river conservation organizations in the United States, works to create a future of clean water and healthy rivers everywhere for everyone.
Their publication tells us, “Rivers vitalize our economy, livelihood and are the lifeblood of ecosystems.Two-thirds of people in the United States get their drinking water from rivers. Rivers vitalize our economy, livelihoods and agriculture. Rivers are essential for wildlife and are the lifeblood of ecosystems. We boat and fish in them, (and) walk alongside them. They lift our spirits and connect us to the natural world, and each other.”
Leonardo Da Vinci understood the power of a moving body of water. He said, “When you put your hand into a flowing stream, you touch the last that has gone before and the first of what is still to come.”
As our students work to gather data and learn about the natural world around them, they realize their role in taking care of waterways and natural resources. Gathering water samples as high school students today may seem like a regular everyday learning project, but the samples they gather are of great significance in defining work to be done to assure availability of clean water for the future.
As the new year begins, we each can learn from the creeks, streams and rivers, letting go of what has gone before and welcoming the first of what is still to come.
Lift your spirits and connect with each other and the world around you. Blessings to you in this flow of time and space from all us at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School.
