It was no surprise when the opportunity for upper school students to participate in a learning project with Angelina & Neches River Authority that their teacher recognized the great benefit the partnership offers and signed up for the project.

Upper school chemistry teacher Bill Berendsen is not only a chemical engineer and certified teacher but also went the extra mile for his students to obtain certification as a citizen scientist through the state of Texas. This certification equips him to introduce his class to the importance of gathering data and reporting the water quality in streams and rivers to state agencies with field experiences involving local waterways.

