The date was March 3, 1887, when 6-year-old Helen Keller met her teacher Anne Sullivan for the first time.
The Keller family sought advice from Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone and authority on deafness, for recommendations on how to provide education for their deaf and blind daughter. Bell recommended contacting the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts, for support, and the result was the assignment of the 20-year-old Miss Sullivan to socialize and teach the child by spelling out words in Helen’s hand.
To say this task was a challenge is an understatement. In the article “Teaching Helen,” The American Foundation for the Blind tells us, “This period of Helen Keller’s life is best known to people because of ‘The Miracle Worker.’ The film correctly depicted Helen as an unruly, spoiled, but very bright child who tyrannized the household with her temper tantrums.”
Sullivan continually attempted to help Helen make the connection that everything had a name by spelling out words in her hand using the manual alphabet, but with little progress. And then one day, as the two were filling a mug with water for a drink, Sullivan pressed the five letters w-a-t-e-r into the child’s hand as the water splashed over her hands.
This was the beginning. She learned to read, write and speak several languages. Completing Radcliffe College with honors, becoming an author and speaking out as an advocate for individuals with disabilities were made possible by the patience and perseverance of a teacher forming letters into a child’s hand.
Helen Keller went on to make remarkable contributions to society.
Teachers have been touching lives for a longer time period than the 1800s. The importance of human connection is something that is often taken for granted or unnoticed in the busy day to day of classroom interaction and the learning process.
There is a story that often is shared in the teacher world of professional development about a young boy named Darrell. It was printed at one time in Reader’s Digest magazine.
A teacher gave an assignment before Thanksgiving break for her young students to draw something they were thankful for on this upcoming holiday.
When she saw their responses, she was puzzled by the picture created by one student. Quiet and shy, Darrell always seemed to need extra support from her. He was always nearby in her shadow, even on the playground. While other children drew turkeys and pictures of family, Darrell had drawn a single hand. The other students suggested it was the hand of a policeman who protects people or the hand of God who provides food. When she asked Darrell to tell her more about the picture he told her, “It’s your’s, teacher.”
The teacher thought to herself that everybody’s Thanksgiving was not material things given to us but the small ways we give something to others — something Darrell was grateful for experiencing in her classroom that year.
As this school year ends, there have been countless interactions by teachers reaching out to students, lifting students up with encouragement, guiding, comforting, welcoming them into their classrooms and hearts as learning took place each day.
The experiences may have been as monumental as Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller or as subtle and natural as the teacher’s practice in Darrell’s classroom, but the impact and long-lasting results of teacher hands during this past year have made an equally meaningful difference in the lives of our students.
The statement by astronaut and teacher Christa McAuliff — “I touch the future. I teach.” — remains true as exhibited in the results of a year of learning designed and shared by the hands of a teacher.
