The date was March 3, 1887, when 6-year-old Helen Keller met her teacher Anne Sullivan for the first time.

The Keller family sought advice from Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone and authority on deafness, for recommendations on how to provide education for their deaf and blind daughter. Bell recommended contacting the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts, for support, and the result was the assignment of the 20-year-old Miss Sullivan to socialize and teach the child by spelling out words in Helen’s hand.

Sherry Durham is Head of School for St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. Her email address is sdurham@saintcyprians.org.