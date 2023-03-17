NACOGDOCHES — Prompted by warmer-than-usual weather the past few weeks, the spring show at Texas’ largest azalea garden is already underway, with blooming expected to continue for the next two weeks.

Azaleas typically bloom in East Texas between mid-March and mid-April, but blooms began appearing as early as late last month at the Mize Azalea Gardens on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University.

Josh Edwards’ email address is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.

Tags

Recommended for you