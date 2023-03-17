NACOGDOCHES — Prompted by warmer-than-usual weather the past few weeks, the spring show at Texas’ largest azalea garden is already underway, with blooming expected to continue for the next two weeks.
Azaleas typically bloom in East Texas between mid-March and mid-April, but blooms began appearing as early as late last month at the Mize Azalea Gardens on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University.
This week, visitors took photos among the patches of blooms that have been steadily returning since winter storms in 2021.
Record low temperatures in February 2021 put a damper on the gardens’ postcard beauty, destroying plants that had thrived for more than 20 years. While many plants have come back, a full recovery will take time, says SFA Gardens director David Creech.
For this year’s bloom, a hard freeze a few days before Christmas didn’t help matters.
“We had a lot of plants growing, and it really did a number,” Creech said. “We’ve got some extremely rare plants in here, and I’ve lost some, but most of them are trying to come back.”
The gardens are home to Japanese maples, camellias and unique varieties adding bursts of white, yellow and orange.
The majority of plants in the gardens are native, he said, and will ultimately survive.
The Ruby Mize garden is south of the Johnson Coliseum on University Drive, and the Gayla Mize garden is on the east side of University Drive. Both are open to visitors free every day from dawn to dusk and parking is available behind the coliseum and at the corner of University Drive and Starr Avenue.
A popular tourist draw for Nacogdoches, SFA Gardens receives some of its funding from fall and spring plant sales each year. This year’s Garden Gala Plant Sale is April 1 and 2 at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center, 2900 Raguet St. Free and open to the public, the sale is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, with parking at Raguet Elementary and SFA Charter School
