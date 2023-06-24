Molina Healthcare of Texas and the East Texas Food Bank will be holding a produce distribution event and providing support resources pertaining to Medicaid redetermination from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
Molina will provide application assistance and help set up appointments for guests, according to Kandee Franklin, growth and community engagement specialist for Molina Healthcare of Texas.
All families who need short-term food assistance, including those who do not live in Lufkin, are welcome to attend, she said.
The East Texas Food Bank has been distributing fresh fruits and vegetables through partner agencies and targeted distributions since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The East Texas Food Bank distributed more than 14 million pounds of produce last year, which is a 30% increase from the prior year.
Molina Healthcare of Texas has been providing government-funded health care since 2006. The company serves members across Texas through Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency and passed a law that allowed Medicaid recipients to automatically keep their coverage.
Based on new federal law, that continuous Medicaid coverage ended March 31, 2023, so recipients need to renew their benefits to ensure their continued coverage if eligible.
Franklin said she would be at Tuesday’s distribution with benefits assistance specialists to set up appointments for Medicaid applications.
‘‘Molina wants to work with our members in order to get them healthy food and help support the food bank in getting their message out there,’’ she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.