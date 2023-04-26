Let me begin this article by introducing myself. I am Jose A. Echavarria, CEO of Woodland Heights Medical Center as of earlier this month. My wife Elena and I moved from Northwest Arkansas back home to Texas and could not be more excited to be here in Lufkin. We are very much looking forward to becoming part of the Lufkin community and making this our home.

I am honored to join the team at Woodland Heights and be part of the strong tradition of quality health care serving Deep East Texas. I wanted to share the great things that have been happening at Woodland Heights over the past year.

Jose A. Echavarria is the CEO at Woodland Heights Medical Center. His email address is jose_echavarria@woodlandheights.net.