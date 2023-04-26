Let me begin this article by introducing myself. I am Jose A. Echavarria, CEO of Woodland Heights Medical Center as of earlier this month. My wife Elena and I moved from Northwest Arkansas back home to Texas and could not be more excited to be here in Lufkin. We are very much looking forward to becoming part of the Lufkin community and making this our home.
I am honored to join the team at Woodland Heights and be part of the strong tradition of quality health care serving Deep East Texas. I wanted to share the great things that have been happening at Woodland Heights over the past year.
While I am still getting to know the WHMC organization, I want to express my gratitude for the skilled and compassionate physicians, nurses and other team members of our hospital who support the health and well-being of our patients. Last year, patients received medical care at more than 106,100 interactions with our hospital and clinics.
Our team delivered quality care at more than 27,600 emergency department visits, more than 6,500 inpatient admissions and more than 5,100 surgeries.
More than 66,000 patients received care across the Woodland Heights Medical Group physician clinics, Woodland Heights Diagnostic Center and Woodland Heights Outpatient Rehabilitation, as well as the sleep lab and wound center at Woodland Heights. We also delivered joy to families as more than 900 babies were born.
Beyond clinical care, the hospital is a cornerstone of the economic health of the Lufkin community as a major employer and taxpayer, and through resources used to strengthen the medical services available close to home. These include capital projects totaling more than $2.8 million used for hospital improvements.
Last year, the hospital provided more than $69 million in charity and uncompensated care for the community’s most vulnerable. And the $6.6 million paid in property, sales and GRT taxes helps support civic resources and services.
We are pleased to provide donations and work with local charitable and community organizations such as the Volunteer Services Council at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, the Mosaic Center and J.D.’s Center of Hope.
Our payroll of more than $50 million ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services, making the economy healthier, as well.
Enhanced benefits help team members achieve their personal and professional goals, including assistance with student loan repayments, reimbursement of licensure and certification expenses, as well as tuition reimbursement. We appreciate our team and are creating pathways for their success.
Each of these initiatives and investments helps make Lufkin and Angelina County healthier. We are honored to help and extremely proud of our hospital’s $139.9 million community impact in 2022.
