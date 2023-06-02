The phrase “charity begins at home” is a lesson we should all take to heart. Now a familiar function on Facebook makes performing that act of love a little easier.
Two weeks before their birthday, Facebook users are accustomed to seeing a message in their news feeds giving them the option to create a fundraiser for their special day. Options include any of the 750,000 U.S. nonprofits available for fundraising on Facebook, and the creator’s friends receive a notification inviting them to support the cause in honor of their friend’s birthday.
But what many don’t realize is you can select a local charity instead. Type in the name of your favorite local nonprofit to see if it already has a Facebook page. A search for “Lufkin,” for example, will pull up a lengthy list of local nonprofits, including Lufkin Community Enrichment Center, Lufkin Community Partners, Mens Sober House of Lufkin, Womens Sober House of Lufkin, Lufkin Landscape Task Force, Impact Lufkin, Volunteer Services for Lufkin State Supported Living Center, JD’s Center of Hope, Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin, Love INC, Humane Society of Angelina County, Concerned Black Men of Lufkin, Kiwanis Club of Lufkin Charitable Foundation, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Junior League of Lufkin and many others. A number of local churches, schools, health care providers, educational foundations, arts and cultural organizations, alumni associations and booster clubs also are included in those search results.
One of our editorial board members typed in “Neighborhood Strong” while setting up her birthday fundraiser two years ago and was pleased to see the nonprofit was a choice. By the end of the fundraiser, $500 had been raised for the organization, while previous fundraisers for national charities hadn’t yielded anywhere close to that level of support. Last year, she typed in “Mosaic Center” and saw it was listed. Donations ultimately raised $330 for the nonprofit.
This year, she selected the volunteer scholarship fund at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial, which is listed on Facebook as the Memorial Medical Center of East Texas Volunteer Scholarship Fund. She started with a goal of $200, and with a week left before her birthday, she has increased that goal to $600 as donations have climbed to $500 to fund scholarships for local students pursuing health care careers.
Facebook charges no fees for donations to nonprofits, and all funds raised go to the nonprofit of your choice. Nonprofits based in the U.S. can receive funds either directly from Meta Pay or through Network for Good’s Donor Advised Fund. To learn more about how your charitable organization can raise money on Facebook, go to tinyurl.com/yhsr8w72.
Here are some good reasons for donating locally from an article on social impact platform Encast:
■ Local, small charitable organizations tend to have lower overhead costs than global organizations. With a local organization, chances are your donation won’t go to support a six-figure salary for the CEO of a large nonprofit.
■ You can walk in and see their facilities. When the charity is based in your community, you can reach out and see the work they are doing.
■ When you give locally, you can literally view the impact of your gift.
For more ways to help local organizations, look for our monthly “Nonprofit Needs” page in an upcoming edition of The Lufkin Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.