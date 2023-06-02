The phrase “charity begins at home” is a lesson we should all take to heart. Now a familiar function on Facebook makes performing that act of love a little easier.

Two weeks before their birthday, Facebook users are accustomed to seeing a message in their news feeds giving them the option to create a fundraiser for their special day. Options include any of the 750,000 U.S. nonprofits available for fundraising on Facebook, and the creator’s friends receive a notification inviting them to support the cause in honor of their friend’s birthday.