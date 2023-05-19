As you thumb through our high school graduation section in Saturday’s Weekend Edition, you’ll noticed the hundreds of smiling faces that belong to students from Lufkin, Alto, Apple Springs, Centerville, Central, Diboll, Groveton, Hudson, Huntington, Huntington Pride, Pineywoods Community Academy, Wells and Zavalla who have wrapped up their high school careers.

Over the next couple weeks, the families of those more than 1,100 graduating seniors will celebrate an important milestone in the graduates’ lives. Graduating from high school is an accomplishment worth celebrating and marks the beginning of adult life and the responsibilities that brings.