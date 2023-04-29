Bonnie Denmon and Joe ‘‘Mack’’ Harris were celebrated at the Angelina County Citizens Chamber of Commerce’s 83rd anniversary last week. Denmon received the Eagle Award and Harris received the Pinnacle Award.
The Eagle Award, which is the Citizens Chamber’s highest honor, recognizes individuals who have used their position as leaders to make sustainable, physical and social change in the community. It was given to Denmon, who is known in the community as a trailblazer and a caregiver to all, for her lifelong commitment to health care and education.
Denmon attended Lufkin schools from elementary through her junior year before becoming the first Black student to graduate from Central High School in 1965. She earned her LVN certificate after attending nursing school at Memorial Hospital before earning an associate’s degree at Angelina College and then a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Stephen F. Austin State University.
She held several administrative roles at both Lufkin hospitals during her nursing career, including director of emergency services at Woodland Heights Medical Center and director of education at Memorial Hospital.
While at Memorial, she created a program through the county’s Health Occupation Student Association for students to train in the emergency department and helped design a job shadowing program for the Hudson school district.
She retired from nursing in 2004, but her retirement did not dim her passion for education, where she continues to serve East Texas residents. She currently is working at Wells High School, where she helped create the district’s Health Science program.
She’s not only teaching and guiding her students as they pursue their careers in health care, but she’s also mentoring, supporting and helping prepare them for life. Along the way, she has been a trustee on both the Central school board and the Angelina College Board of Trustees. She’s been the president of both boards, along with serving as the chairman of the education council for the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
‘‘When you move into a new town, you look for those people who adopt you,’’ presenter Joseph Ceasar said. ‘‘You look for those people who can look out for you. I can say that this individual has become one of those people for me, and I appreciate her for that.’’
The Pinnacle Award honors individuals who volunteer their time, service, knowledge, leadership, professionalism and, through sustained effort, have made worthy contributions to Angelina County.
That is an apt description for Harris. Presenter Malcolm Deason said Harris was a trusted adviser and mentor to countless individuals in the community
After graduating from Texas Southern University, he worked briefly for the Texas Forest Service before beginning his career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1968. As a mail carrier, he was a link between the lower class Black community and the business world. At that time, being a mail carrier was considered a position of prestige.
Fifty-five years later, he still works for the post office as the postmaster of Corrigan, Camden, Chester and Moscow.
It also came with a great deal of responsibility because of community expectations. But Harris never wavered in his commitment, becoming a trusted face for individuals and serving in a variety of roles, including “the income tax man,” because he provided free tax services to the elderly; “business manager;” “coach,” a title he holds because of his multi-sport accomplishments at Dunbar; and “the mailman,’’ because he always delivers.
He was inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Fame in July 2022 and into the Dunbar Hall of Fame in February 2023.
Harris ultimately became known as “one who bridges the gap’’ because his service to the community is never lacking and his loyalty can never be underestimated. In fact, he still provides motivational talks and helps others find employment.
Denmon and Harris are both richly deserving of recognition for their life of service and their community endeavors.
