Bonnie Denmon and Joe ‘‘Mack’’ Harris were celebrated at the Angelina County Citizens Chamber of Commerce’s 83rd anniversary last week. Denmon received the Eagle Award and Harris received the Pinnacle Award.

The Eagle Award, which is the Citizens Chamber’s highest honor, recognizes individuals who have used their position as leaders to make sustainable, physical and social change in the community. It was given to Denmon, who is known in the community as a trailblazer and a caregiver to all, for her lifelong commitment to health care and education.