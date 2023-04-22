Tuesday is East Texas Giving Day. We encourage people across the Texas Forest Country to visit the website associated with the effort — EastTexasGivingDay.org — and consider donating to one or more of the participating nonprofit organizations. They all could certainly use your help.
The purpose of East Texas Giving Day is to bring the region together as one community on one day, raising money and awareness for nonprofit organizations in East Texas. The initiative, organized by East Texas Communities Foundation, provides citizens an easy platform to support the mission of local nonprofits that serve our communities.
Now it’s our turn to give back ... literally: Early donations started April 3.
During a time when money is tight for so many, we know it isn’t easy to find the means to donate. This event is designed to inspire people to give generously of both time and treasure to nonprofits, which helps make our region stronger while creating a thriving community for all. Generosity gives everyone the power to make a positive change in the lives of others.
East Texas Giving Day presents an opportunity to support local nonprofits with any extra cash. And by picking nonprofits that have found matching funds, donors can double the amount actually being donated. The minimum donation being accepted is $10.
The event runs from 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday and is online only.
East Texas Giving Day is a wonderful idea. The East Texas Communities Foundation serves 32 counties in East Texas, including ours, and has distributed in excess of $136 million in grants over the past 32 years. It has received contributions totaling more than $203 million, manages more than $106 million in charitable assets and has established more than 400 charitable funds. The foundation’s mission is to support philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their long-term charitable goals.
Donations are tax deductible and can be made to single or multiple organizations with the ability to donate in a single transaction. In addition, donors can be sure their personal information is protected. East Texas Communities Foundation will not share contact or other private information with anyone or any organization other than the receiving nonprofit. And if the donor chooses to have their donation remain anonymous, no personal identifying information will be shared with the nonprofit. All donations are tax-deductible; donors will receive an immediate tax receipt via email once the donation process is complete.
In 2021, 296 nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day, collecting more than $2.9 million in donations.
Many of the 350 nonprofits that have signed up this year for the one-day fundraising effort are in the Tyler and Longview areas, but there are 24 participating agencies in Angelina County. Many are solely supported by donations, so anything they receive is important and appreciated.
Those organizations include Love INC of Lufkin, Lufkin Community Enrichment Center, House of Compassion of Lufkin, Texas, Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin, Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. — Lufkin chapter, Buckner Children and Family Services, Hospice in the Pines, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, Angelina Beautiful/Clean, Angelina College Foundation, Angelina County Child Welfare Board, Angelina County Senior Center/Meals on Wheels, The Coalition Inc., East Texas CancerAlliance of Hope, DAV Dept. of Texas ‘‘Disabled American Veterans,’’ Family Crisis Center of East Texas, Humane Society of Angelina County, the Joseph House Inc., KSWP/KAVX Radio Station, The Mosaic Center, Museum of East Texas, Sarah’s Hope Charitable and Education Foundation Inc., Seasons of Hope Center and St. Patrick Catholic School.
In addition, there are 13 celebration pages established by individuals who have a connection to one of these nonprofits — they work or volunteer with the nonprofit or were on the receiving end of a helping hand in a time of need. There are 146 celebration pages set up across the 32 counties the East Texas Communities Foundation serves.
We support all of these local organizations — along with others on the list of participants — and we hope they benefit from East Texas Giving Day. The East Texas Communities Foundation has tried to make it easy for people across the region to achieve their charitable goals by using a credit or debit card at EastTexasGivingDay.org.
Philanthropy builds community and changes lives, according to the foundation’s website. That’s why we always urge our neighbors in Lufkin, Angelina County and the rest of the Texas Forest Country to donate to worthy causes in our region, and efforts like the United Way and East Texas Giving Day make it easy to do so. We hope Tuesday’s online fundraising effort is an overwhelming success.
No donation is too small and every donation is appreciated. Visit etfc.org to learn more about East Texas Communities Foundation.
