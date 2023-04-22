Tuesday is East Texas Giving Day. We encourage people across the Texas Forest Country to visit the website associated with the effort — EastTexasGivingDay.org — and consider donating to one or more of the participating nonprofit organizations. They all could certainly use your help.

The purpose of East Texas Giving Day is to bring the region together as one community on one day, raising money and awareness for nonprofit organizations in East Texas. The initiative, organized by East Texas Communities Foundation, provides citizens an easy platform to support the mission of local nonprofits that serve our communities.